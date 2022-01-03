Anyim: South-East most qualified to produce Buhari’s successor

…Igbo should be given chance in 2023, says Ikpeazu

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ex-Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, insists the South East is the most qualified zone to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 based on “equity and justice”.

Anyim stated this Monday in the Umuobiakwa country home of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Obingwa Local Government Area.

The ex-lawmaker visited Ikpeazu to formally inform him and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) leadership in the state about his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim said: “I decided to make myself available to contest the presidential seat after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country.”

He called for Ikpeazu and the state PDP’s support, promising to become a President Nigeria will be proud of.

The governor expressed support for Anyim’s presidential bid, saying he possesses the right credentials and experience for the job.

He described the Ebonyi State politician as “a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria.”

Ikpeazu said what matters now is “just for Igbo to be given a chance to produce the next Nigerian President.”

He said: “No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than Igbo as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

The governor said in the South-East and across the country, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...