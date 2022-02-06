News Top Stories

Anyim: What’s good for north, good for South –Anyim

ABUJA

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has called on opinion leaders in the country to support the retention of rotational presidency between North and South. Anyim, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told 1992 Nigerian National Medal of Merit awardee, Prof. Anya O. Anya, to lend his weight on the issue.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who met with Prof. Anya in continuation of his nationwide consultation, called for power shift from the North to South in 2023.

According to him: “I have come to consult with you on my aspiration. I am also here to persuade you to raise your voice as a moral authority on the issue of rotation. What is good for the North is also good for the South. I have also come to ask for your prayers.”

Anya, a founding Director- General of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said he was available to the PDP aspirant to help him realise his ambition. He lamented that the country was in a deep hole, insisting that everybody must rally round to rescue the country.

“One of the tragedies of where we are as a country is that the North is where it is now – a situation of total breakdown of law and order. “The leadership of the North is not in a situation to solve its problems.

There is no part of Nigeria that doesn’t have a problem and no part left alone can solve its problems. We need a collegiate approach in seeking solution to the country’s problems. “But there is so much ignorance and prejudice and people have taken positions without knowing what the issues are,” Anya stated.

 

