Anyone aspiring for Abia governorship must realise times are changing – Otti

Dr Alex Otti is the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on issues that will be his priorities if elected

What is the motivating factor for your governorship aspiration?

We’ve been in this race since 2015 and we thank God that we are still strong and more than ever ready to conclude the project. There may be challenges on the way and some hiccups but we are more than ever ready to get to our destination and our destination is to fix Abia State. Anybody who is from Abia will agree with me that things are really bad here.

We are the real stakeholders of the place and since we have the capacity, skills and network to fixing it, why not. The easiest thing to do is to stand by the wayside and complain, but I don’t think that’s the best thing to do. So, we’ve come to do the right thing. Just take any area of governance, any of the sectors and see. Salaries are not being paid; pensioners are dying because they’re being owed close to 50 months.

Our institutions are losing accreditation. The healthcare delivery system has completely collapsed. Aba today is in a sorry state. As you make your way towards Ariaria Market, you may want to weep. That’s why we felt that these problems have not been solved and need to be solved. If these problems have been solved, then there wouldn’t have been any need for us to continue in the race. So, the major driving factor is to fix Abia State.

What’s your view on the constant demand for free primary and secondary education by many citizens?

It is a possibility to have a free primary and secondary school education, but I want to make it clear that it requires hard work to be a reality. It may not be a priority now because they’re a whole lot of things to fix. You must, first of all, fix the educational system which is completely broken. When you fix it together with other things that need serious and urgent fixing, then you can generate revenue that can encourage free education.

Can you explain more about that and what’s the link between Abia economy and running of free education?

Where Abia State is today in terms of debt profile is not good. The present government inherited a debt profile of about N34.5 billion in 2015 and today, we’re hearing about N120 billion, while there’s an argument that it’s up to N190 billion.

However, this is not the forum to question how we got into that major debt profile and what we did with the money but it’s a debt that must be paid. A situation where the government runs on federal allocation and that federal allocation is threatened means that every state must wake up. According to the report by Budgit. com in their last state of the state reports, they indicated that our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) annually is N19 billion as against states like Lagos which are in the N400 billion and above categories. Our finances are threatened, so you need to rebuild your finances.

How are you going to do that? I said they’re threatened because where we are now we are not fiscally viable. We are generating N19 billion out of our total budget of N180 billion. This means that when we minus our N19 billion IGR, the rest of the money in our budget comes from federal allocation. The federal allocation as we’re seeing now is threatened because if you have followed the report of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), you’ll see that between January and July this year, they remitted zero to the federation account. It was only in August that they generated five per cent of their total revenue.

That’s to say that 95 per cent of their revenue went into operational costs, including subsidy. A very small percentage, five is what went into the federation account. What does that tell you as a state? Other than a few other channels, the major source of federal revenue is NNPC remittances and we just got virtually nothing. It is not rocket science for one to know that as time goes on, there may be no money to share in Abuja anymore. If you want to be governor in Abia State and you don’t realise that times are changing and that the days of going cap in hand in Abuja to get money to come and share here are gone, then you’re not ready.

So, how are you going to fix the economy to enable things to work better for such desires for free education?

What I’m saying is that the first thing that we will do is to ensure that there’s productivity going on in the state. When I say productivity, it means I want industries to begin to spring up once again. When we were growing up, we grew up seeing companies like the Aba Textile Mill. On that Factory Road in Aba, we had many companies and even down to Nicholas Avenue, you see many industries, but how many do you see today?

The point I’m making is that we can still recreate that era. It may not be bringing back the same companies but getting even better ones where people will work. Today, Abia’s unemployment level is at 51 per cent. It is over and above the national unemployment average of 33 per cent. So, our people don’t have work.

Even out of the genuine need to provide jobs, you need to encourage the setting up of some of these industries. When you do that, you’ll succeed in creating jobs, reduce insecurity and rebuild the poverty level and then you generate revenue for the state. When you can generate revenue for the state, then we can now come back to the luxuries like free education because nothing is free except the air we breathe. It is possible to do free education but it’s not a priority. Beyond secondary education, it can never be free.

For tertiary education, you need to charge appropriately but you need to deliver the services for which you’re charging. That’s the difference between my own government and what you see today. So, free education will not come quickly because there are other things to fix. We need to be paying pensioners, so they’ll stop dying. We need to pay regular salaries and we want to be able to guarantee a good healthcare delivery system, so that when you are sick, you can be taken care of. And even if you cannot pay, health insurance should be able to cover you. These are basic services government should offer. When we do that, then we go to the other nice things.

Tourism seems not to be associated with Abia State, what can you do to correct that?

Tourism is something that you need to understand how it works properly. You can set up a cattle ranch here, and you can even set up a movie theatre here, but if the objective conditions for people to use them do not exist, people will not come. I liken it to foreign investment. You see some of our leaders, every day they’re on the air travelling to shop for foreign investors. The question to ask them is: How much have they brought?

Foreign investment doesn’t respond to how many trips you made abroad. In fact, by the time you are boarding the plane, the person you are going to meet had already googled everything about you. If he wants to invest based on the environment you’ve created, he will come to you. What I am saying is that we must first of all create the enabling environment for tourism to thrive. One of the things we want to do is to revive the Nsulu Games Village. It’s not rocket science, we’ll do it. Next to Nsulu Games Village is that we will set up an Abia Film Village. It’s even in my manifesto which I’ll unveil in November. We know that Nollywood started in Aba and we know today that most of the movies in South-East and South-South are now shot in Asaba. That’s good, but we want to partake in that as well and have similar business here.

Nothing can function when security is not functional, what’s your view on security in Abia State?

You also need to understand what and how to bring in security. Let me take it from insecurity. It has two facets that feed it. One facet is that there are young men and young women in our land who are currently doing nothing. Remember that there’s a saying that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. There’s the other smaller percentage that I can call professional criminals.

But the first ones are circumstantial criminals who you will easily take away from criminality by providing them with jobs. I can tell you that 80 per cent of criminals here belong to this category I call circumstantial criminals. Once you give them a job, they’ll get busy and all will be well. Joblessness is a driving factor in insecurity. It’s a strong catalyst to it.

So, when you check very well, most of the people we call bandits, kidnappers, robbers and unknown gunmen are living with us in society without means of livelihood before taking the risk for survival or possibly dying. Once you provide a job for this set of criminals, you’ve succeeded in eliminating 80 per cent of insecurity and then you use the force of the state on the remaining 20 per cent and they’ll run away or you clear them off.

But if you are using the force of the state to chase the entire 100 per cent of criminals, you’ll not succeed because as you’re chasing they’re coming back. If about 51 per cent of the young people that graduate from school today don’t have jobs or anything to do, and there’s another big percentage that pretends to be working but they’re actually not working. Who are they?

They’re the graduates that wait for three years without work and there’s an opportunity for them to be a security man in or outfit with a N20,000 salary and they jump on it to manage it. When the National Bureau of Statistics is working on unemployed people, they’ll not count them because they are doing something but as far as I’m concerned they are not employed. In economics, we call them underemployed. So, when you add the underemployed to the unemployed you begin to see almost 70 per cent of people looking for jobs have nothing doing. Their parents may be old pensioners who are not even been paid for several months or even teachers owed for years with school shutdown.

