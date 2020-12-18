Anything less than AFCON title is a failure, Dosu tells Rohr

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has told coach Gernot Rohr that he must deliver the 2022 African Cup of Nations trophy before he could be counted among the successful senior national team handlers.

Dosu in a chat with journalists said Rohr, who signed a two-year contract extension that will see him finish as the longest-serving coach in Super Eagles history by the end of his tenure, will be regarded as a failure should his team failed to win the next AFCON title in Cameroon.

“Rohr has been around for almost more than four years and we’ve seen home based coaches win the Nations Cup. He is going to be the longest coach in Nigeria and if he fails to win the Nations Cup, he has no business staying in Nigeria anymore. “He has done what he is supposed to do, playing lots of players, plus, minus, bringing in new ones, telling the old ones to go. Whichever way, the Super Eagles of Nigeria is a team we all glamour for.

It is a team we want to watch play good football. For me, anything less than the Nations Cup is a failure. “All he needs is to make sure he wins the Nations Cup for us to know he is a good coach, not just to participate and get to second or third runners up, no.

He needs to win the Nations Cup. I don’t know the target given to him by the federation, but the target of Nigerians is for him to win the Nations Cup,” Dosu said. The Franco-German manager was brought in 2016 and the results so far have still not satisfied the Nigerian fans. Booking a World Cup ticket in 2018 and a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON tournament is still far from what other managers have achieved with the Super Eagles.

