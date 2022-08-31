AON urges debtor carriers on repayment plans, chides NCAA

Airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have said that debts owed to various aviation agencies should not be a source of worry, stressing that airline operations, worldwide, are not a cash-and-carry business.

The group added that every airline in the world owes debts that are settled as their operations go on, with Nigeria, not an exception.

AON has asked its members with such bad debts to engage the agencies and put forward repayment plans.

Many of the airlines listed as owing the various agencies are extinct and one that would prove difficult for debt recovery.

AON, however, took exception to the comments in the media credited to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu on Tuesday accused the operators of defrauding government aviation agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) of over N19billion while converting the same to ‘personal use”.

AON, in a statement by its Vice Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, said: “The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishe to state its very strong reservations for such accusations and we deny very strongly that our members are defrauding or defrauded government agencies of the said amount or any amount for that matter.

“Airline Operations, worldwide, is not a cash and carry business. Every airline in the world owes debts which are settled as their operations go on. Nigeria is not an exception”.

AON noted that the carriers in Nigeria are operating in a very harsh environment and need all the support from everyone.

