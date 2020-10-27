Aondofar backs Waldrum to fly high with Super Falcons

A Nigerian and former Tulsa Roughnecks (now Tulsa FC) player and head coach, Tama Aondofar, has backed new Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, to succeed with the Nigeria national women’s team.

Aondofar, the first black coach to earn the prestigious United States Soccer Federation Grade A License in the State of Oklahoma, in 1999, applauded the Nigeria Football Federation for contracting Waldrum to work with the team.

“As a coach well known for his strategic match tactics, Waldrum is the right person to shape the Super Falcons into what will be the pride of Nigerians,” he remarked.

“He has coached men’s and women’s teams, including the United States of America U-23 women’s national team as well as the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team, respectively.

“Moreover, he is a USSF Pro License Instructor, and a humble guy, whose wealth of experience will be invaluable to Nigerian players and coaches.

“As a player, I have played against his team in the United States and I know the quality he comes with.”

Earlier this month, the NFF announced Waldrum, currently head coach of University of Pittsburgh, who is a former president of the influential United Soccer Coaches, (an organisation of American coaches formerly called National Soccer Coaches Association of America), as the new Nigeria women’s team.

