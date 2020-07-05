Apapa Customs grow revenue by 10.59% to N227.3bn in 1h

D

espite the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded about 10.59 per cent revenue increase to N227.3 billion in the first half of 2020, from N203.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

This came as the Command processed over N52 billion worth of export goods during the period under review.

The Customs Area Controller in-charge of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura who disclosed these at a press conference added that the Command also intercepted contraband goods with Duty Paid Value of N15.9 billion from January to June, 2020.

He said if the COVID-19 pandemic eases, the Command will confidently meet and even surpass its 2020 revenue target.

“You will notice that there is a steady improvement in revenue collection all through the first half of the year excerpt in the month of May which recorded a decline of about N3.55 billion when compared with the revenue collected in the corresponding month in 2019.

“The Command in the half year of 2019 collected a total sum of N203.2 billion as Customs Duty and other charges like seven per cent surcharge, VAT, one per cent CISS among others while in 2020 (January to June), the Command collected a huge sum of N227.3 billion. This represents an increase of N24 billion or 10.59 per cent increase from the previous year,” he said.

Abba-Kura further disclosed that a total of 142 containers laden with contraband goods of various items with a duty paid value of N15.9 billion were intercepted by the Command in the review period.

A breakdown of the seized items include, two assorted vehicles (Rolls Royce 2018 and one Lamborghini Hurracane Sports Car 2019 model) with Duty Paid Value of N324.5 million. Other items include pharmaceuticals, rice, used clothing and shoes, vegetable oil, packaging materials, detergents, candy milk, used tyres, cigarette filter, rugs, textile materials.

Abba-Kura also said that the officers of the Command who recently tested positive to Covid 19 have all recovered and are back to their duties.

“As regards to this issue of COVID-19, the Service has from the outbreak of the pandemic taken steps to ensure that we are safe.

“Doctors were sent to us from the headquarters to train us on how to abide by the NCDC safety protocols. We thank stakeholders who gave us support by providing us with Hand sanitisers, washing lotion, and face masks. We are keeping safe and happy to announce that all the Customs officers who tested positive to COVID-19, have all fully recovered and back to their jobs. I thank all the caregivers that took care of our officers,” he said.

