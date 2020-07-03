News

Apapa customs nets N227.3bn in six months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Despite the ravaging Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded N227.3 billion revenue in the first half of 2020. The figure represents 11 per cent increase from N203.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

This came as the Command processed over N52 billion worth of export goods during the period under review. The Customs Area Controller in-charge of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, who disclosed these at a press conference yesterday, added that the Command also intercepted contraband goods with duty paid value of N15.9 billion between January and June, 2020. He said if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the Command is confident that it would meet and even surpass its 2020 revenue target.

“You will notice that there is a steady improvement in revenue collection all through the first half of the year except the month of May which recorded a decline of about N3.55 billion when compared with the revenue collected in the corresponding month in 2019.

“The Command in the half year of 2019 collected a total sum of N203.2 billion as Customs Duty and other charges like seven per cent surcharge, VAT, one per cent CISS, among others while in 2020 (January to June), the Command collected a huge sum of N227.3 billion. This represents an increase of N24 billion or 10.59 per cent increase from the previous year,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICPC: We’ve uncovered N250m fraud in teaching hospita

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it has uncovered ‘alleged diversion’ of a whopping N250 million “from the personnel cost account of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State.” The anti-graft body said the discovery was “in its continuing effort to rid public sector institutions of corruption and […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Looming remittances decline’ll hurt Nigerian banks, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Tony Chukwunyem Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.   […]
News

ALGON lauds Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A ssociation of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter,   yesterday commended Governor Dave Umahi for infrastructural development in the state.     The association said the governor’s development strides within five years in office had automatically moved the state from the most backward state to one of the fastest developing states in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: