Apapa customs nets N227.3bn in six months

Despite the ravaging Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded N227.3 billion revenue in the first half of 2020. The figure represents 11 per cent increase from N203.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

This came as the Command processed over N52 billion worth of export goods during the period under review. The Customs Area Controller in-charge of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, who disclosed these at a press conference yesterday, added that the Command also intercepted contraband goods with duty paid value of N15.9 billion between January and June, 2020. He said if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the Command is confident that it would meet and even surpass its 2020 revenue target.

“You will notice that there is a steady improvement in revenue collection all through the first half of the year except the month of May which recorded a decline of about N3.55 billion when compared with the revenue collected in the corresponding month in 2019.

“The Command in the half year of 2019 collected a total sum of N203.2 billion as Customs Duty and other charges like seven per cent surcharge, VAT, one per cent CISS, among others while in 2020 (January to June), the Command collected a huge sum of N227.3 billion. This represents an increase of N24 billion or 10.59 per cent increase from the previous year,” he said.

