Apapa Faction Planning To Hold Illegal NEC Meeting, Says LP

The Labour Party (LP) has alleged that the breakaway group Lamidi Apapa is planning to hold an “illegal” National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Bauchi on May 3. The opposition party challenging the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll suspended Apapa as its National Deputy Chairman over alleged antiparty activities during its NEC meeting in Asaba about two weeks ago.

The NEC expelled National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi and recommended the suspended National Youth Leader, Anselm Eragbe to the national convention for expulsion. The candidate of the party in the presidential poll Peter Obi, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), state chairmen and others were present at the meeting.

In a statement by the acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, the LP said Apapa in a memo invited Obi, Abia State Governor-elect Alex Otti, National Assembly-elects, and other leaders to the Bauchi meeting. “These are people who are surreptitiously working to terminate their cases in the various tribunals.

“We concluded that the temerity to even invite these leaders was purely for publicity ops and stunts which they knew were dead on arrival,” the party said. It noted that Article 13:2A of the party’s constitution is clear on the composition of the NEC meeting, adding that the constitution does not allow expelled and suspended officers of the party to “regroup and convene a NEC of the party.

“The question is: who are they hoping to attend the NEC, if not their usual customers – touts, market women, street hawkers and people who are not party members? “We are using this medium to alert Nigerians that the proposed NEC meeting scheduled to hold on the 3rd of May in Bauchi is illegal.

They have no powers to call for NEC; they have been suspended by NEC. “This illegal gathering has been reported to the police, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and they have no intention to monitor the shenanigan. “INEC, in any case, does not even know of any other Labour Party as no court in Nigeria has given any judgment in the case.”

They urged the management of the hotel where the said meeting has been scheduled to hold not to give out their venue to them.

The statement said: “We have it on good authority that their sponsors are leaving nothing to chance and have vowed to continue to instigate a crisis in the LP with the intention of benefiting from the instability which they hope will affect the party’s case at the tribunal.

“We are calling on Nigerians and particularly, our members and supporters of Peter Obi to be resilient in the battle before us and pray that these destructive agents will soon be subdued by higher forces of creation and that their lucrative enterprise will soon meet a brick wall.”