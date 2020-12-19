News

Apapa gridlock: COMTUA denies extortion allegations by truck owners

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA), has debunked the allegation on call-up and extortion levelled against its Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Force Team, Apapa gridlock (PTT) by truck owners and drivers. In a statement, the President of COMTUA, Mr. Olaleye Thomson, said the port’s access road was under the control of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Tin-Can Port Manager, Tin-Can Port Traffic Manager, PSO and the Port Area Police. He noted that it was wrong to claim that the PTT enforcement team comprising the Police, LASTMA and FRSC, was in charge, whereas it only issued the call-up.

Irked by the allegations, he urged commuters and stakeholders to disregard the rumours allegedly being sponsored by some faceless middlemen. Thomson said the middlemen, who spoke to the media have no trucks yet, and were claiming to be truck owners and using media onslaught sponsored and syndicated by people benefiting from the rot. He said: “The PTT will continue to engage with major stakeholders to take ownership and regulators to be stick in enforcing haulage to the best practices.”

“The people should consider that roads leading to the seaports are under reconstruction by the Federal Government and nearing completion with restored law and order. “Congestion and gridlock are inside the port not on the roads leading to the port and desirable but unregulated barging is also an issue.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Trump returns to White House, says ‘Maybe I’m immune’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three nights in hospital being treated for COVID-19. Shortly after his return, the US president released two videos – one with footage of his journey accompanied by sweeping orchestral music, the other of him speaking on a balcony flanked by US flags. Trump told Americans to “get […]
News

Naira slides to N465/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira weakened further to N465 per dollar on the parallel market yesterday from N463/$1 on Thursday. The last time the exchange rate traded at close to N465/$1 on the parallel market was in March 2017. However, it yesterday closed at N387 per dollar from N386.13/$1 earlier in the day at the Investors and Exporters’ […]
News

Restoring joy to Ughelli communities

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

They have been burdened by the poor state of the bridge for 39 years. They have waited for that long for succour to come to them. Lives have been lost and hopes dashed. But a silver lining has appeared for some communities in the Ughelli area of Delta State as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: