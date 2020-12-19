Apapa gridlock: COMTUA denies extortion allegations by truck owners

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA), has debunked the allegation on call-up and extortion levelled against its Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Force Team, Apapa gridlock (PTT) by truck owners and drivers. In a statement, the President of COMTUA, Mr. Olaleye Thomson, said the port’s access road was under the control of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Tin-Can Port Manager, Tin-Can Port Traffic Manager, PSO and the Port Area Police. He noted that it was wrong to claim that the PTT enforcement team comprising the Police, LASTMA and FRSC, was in charge, whereas it only issued the call-up.

Irked by the allegations, he urged commuters and stakeholders to disregard the rumours allegedly being sponsored by some faceless middlemen. Thomson said the middlemen, who spoke to the media have no trucks yet, and were claiming to be truck owners and using media onslaught sponsored and syndicated by people benefiting from the rot. He said: “The PTT will continue to engage with major stakeholders to take ownership and regulators to be stick in enforcing haulage to the best practices.”

“The people should consider that roads leading to the seaports are under reconstruction by the Federal Government and nearing completion with restored law and order. “Congestion and gridlock are inside the port not on the roads leading to the port and desirable but unregulated barging is also an issue.

