Apapa: How unending gridlock crippled businesses

…empty warehouses, offices litter port city



•Business activities down to 40% –Report



•We hope those that left’ll return –Stakeholders

Despite the introduction of the electronic truck call-up system (also called ETO) to manage vehicular traffic on the Lagos ports access roads, the frustrating gridlock on the Tin Can Island and Apapa ports link roads has persisted. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the development has brought business activities in the port city, especially SMEs to their knees

Apapa gridlock

For over several years, the intractable Apapa gridlock has taken a huge toll on businesses along the Lagos Ports. It has left in its trail, abandoned houses and businesses.

Several exclusive residential areas around the port city, hitherto the preferred home for white colonialists and the super-rich because of the harbours and beautiful waterfronts of Apapa Government Reserve Area (GRA) years ago are now ghost towns, an indication of how the gridlock had ruined the port city.

This came as stakeholders are wondering why for over 24 years, the Federal Government has not completed the reconstruction of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, the second main access road into the Lagos ports. Meanwhile, an industry report said that approximately 40 per cent of businesses located around the port communities have either relocated to other areas, scaled down operations or completely closed down due to the traffic gridlock on the port access road.

These relocations, according to the report, have had adverse implications on tax revenues, job creation and real economic activities at the port.

Collapse of the Apapa business district

According to Mr. Lucky Amiwero, a maritime expert and president of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), many businesses have since collapsed while some have left the Apapa corridor completely. He noted that commercial bank branches which left Apapa business district are returning in the hope that the good old days will return.

“There is hope that Apapa will regain it groove because with the linking of the Apapa Port to the new Standard Gauge rail, the introduction of the ETO and the hope that the rehabilitation of the Ijora bridges will be completed in good time and the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway will be completed for traffic. However, all the hopes are hinged on if this and if that.

People who left Apapa cannot come back until the right thing is done,” Amiwero said, He stated that the gridlock shrunk business activities in the port city by over 40 per cent, saying the reason is the relocation of about 90 per cent of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) from the port city.

He added that businesses, such as clearing agencies, financial institutions, DTI Café, transportation companies, among others, relocated from the port environment due to inability to access their various offices. He said: “I have a warehouse to sell or lease at Warehouse road. It has been there for more than one year and nobody is coming for it. I have my banners all over the place to indicate how to reach me.

Sometimes, when we receive calls from prospective buyers, the price offer is ridiculous. We have brought down the price from N300 million to N250 million, and they keep offering me N150 million.

This is ridiculous because I have sold a warehouse of that size before for N400 million. Anytime I have goods to clear at the Port, I send my boys and rather stay in my office in Surulere to give directives. The journey to Apapa will take you a whole day. The value of property has fallen ridiculously in the area, especially commercial premises.

The demand for them is very low.” According to him, aside the small businesses, which hitherto make Apapa tick, the phenomenon is affecting big service companies, which before now had offices in Apapa. They either left completely or scaled down operation in the city because of low patronage. Sunday Telegraph observed that MGN logistic and GM Motors are among the companies on Creek Road that have relocated to other areas within the Lagos metropolis.

While GM Motors relocated to Oregun, MGN logistics relocated to Tin-can area. Now, most commercial buildings on Creek and Commercial roads, Child Avenue, Otunba Ayodele Soyele, Sen. Muse and Burma roads, Marine Road, Warehouse road, among others, remained unoccupied. Similarly, the President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike, said new investors are not only shunning the seaports but importers are also moving cargoes to neighbouring ports.

It would be recalled that a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, recently disclosed that it had shifted some of its operations away from Apapa to Oregun and Port Harcourt, in response to the gridlock in Apapa. The company is a refiner and distributor of household, food processing and industrial salt, with an installed production capacity of 567,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The Managing Director, NASCON, Paul Farrer, described the Apapa gridlock as one of the key risks in the company’s business last year. He said the Apapa gridlock affected the movement of raw materials to Oregun, timely delivery of finished goods to customers and increased turn-around time of the company’s trucks.

“We relocated 60 per cent of our Apapa Plant production capacity to our Oregun and Port Harcourt Plants to reduce the effects of the gridlock. We also engaged third-party transporters to ensure timely delivery of our finished goods,” Farrer told shareholders at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

Gridlock hurting economy

According to Amiwero, the Apapa gridlock has done more harm to the Nigerian economy than the insecurity in the north. “The gridlock is killing the economy. The economy is being affected by the gridlock.

`The gridlock is affecting the going and coming out of the ports. This has also contributed to the high costs of goods in the country,” Amiwero said.

He explained that this was why Nigerian ports had been tagged as one of the most expensive ports in the world, saying to solve completely will imply opening up the ports in the Eastern zone aside effective management of the Apapa traffic, opening the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and building Deepsea ports.

Also, the president, Shippers’ Association of Lagos State, an arm of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said if the port road is free from traffic, businesses that left are expected to return to the port city.

