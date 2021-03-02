Apapa: Lagos moves to restore sanity, dislodges traders, trucks

Lagos State yesterday began the moves to restore sanity on the Apapa axis with the evacuation of trucks, tankers and other heavy duty trucks on roads and bridges leading to the Apapa Port.

This came about 48 hours after the commencement of the E-call up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease gridlock in the axis.

During yesterday’s enforcement and inspection of the axis, government officials led by the members of the Lagos State Executive Council, the state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, and other law enforcement agencies, dislodged illegal traders obstructing the right of way of other road users.

During the inspection, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that the government would no longer condone indiscipline on the part of the truck drivers and other owners of the articulated trucks. He said people could not be conducting businesses in manner that would impede vehicular movement.

Omotoso said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration would do everything to ensure that sanity was completely restored to the axis with evacuation and dislodgement of shanties, barricades and other illegal structures hampering the free flow of traffic.

He added that the state would not permit violation of its planning law and regulations, especially on the right of way of the Railway and other access roads in the state.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Transport and the Chairman, Lagos State Team on Traffic Management and Access Road to Apapa, Toyin Fayinka, said the government had issued a six-day quit notice to transporters, mechanics and market men and women illegally occupying the road leading to the Lilipond Terminal, under the Marine Beach Bridge, one of the parks approved for trucks or face the full wrath of the law.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, who introduced members of the Team to Police officers at Area B, Command in Apapa, urged officers to cooperate and protect the LASTMA officials while carrying out the enforcement operation, warning against extortion, brutality and respect of fundamental human rights.

