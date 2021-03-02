Metro & Crime

Apapa: Lagos moves to restore sanity, dislodges traders, trucks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State yesterday began the moves to restore sanity on the Apapa axis with the evacuation of trucks, tankers and other heavy duty trucks on roads and bridges leading to the Apapa Port.

 

This came about 48 hours after the commencement of the E-call up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease gridlock in the axis.

 

During yesterday’s enforcement and inspection of the axis, government officials led by the members of the Lagos State Executive Council, the state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, and other law enforcement agencies, dislodged illegal traders obstructing the right of way of other road users.

 

During the inspection, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that the government would no longer condone indiscipline on the part of the truck drivers and other owners of the articulated trucks. He said people could not be conducting businesses in manner that would impede vehicular movement.

 

Omotoso said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration would do everything to ensure that sanity was completely restored to the axis with evacuation and dislodgement of shanties, barricades and other illegal structures hampering the free flow of traffic.

 

He added that the state would not permit violation of its planning law and regulations, especially on the right of way of the Railway and other access roads in the state.

 

On his part, the Special Adviser on Transport and the Chairman, Lagos State Team on Traffic Management and Access Road to Apapa, Toyin Fayinka, said the government had issued a six-day quit notice to transporters, mechanics and market men and women illegally occupying the road leading to the Lilipond Terminal, under the Marine Beach Bridge, one of the parks approved for trucks or face the full wrath of the law.

 

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, who introduced members of the Team to Police officers at Area B, Command in Apapa, urged officers to cooperate and protect the LASTMA officials while carrying out the enforcement operation, warning against extortion, brutality and respect of fundamental human rights.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Multi-level policing, modern equipment will solve Nigeria’s insecurity woes – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Following the security challenges that the country is battling with, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has made a case for modern equipment for the Nigerian Military to help in the fight against insurgents and other criminalities in the country. While also calling for multi-level policing system as the most effective […]
Metro & Crime

Group seeks speedy kidnap suspect’s trial

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Edo Solidarity Movement (OSM) has expressed the need for the Edo State judiciary to speed up the trial of a man, Johnson Atseleghe, currently facing trial at the Benin High Court for a kidnap and murder case.   In a statement, the head of BSM Benin, Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, appealed to Edo State judiciary […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Armed men abduct LG chair, driver, demand N200m

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Armed men have kidnapped the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke. Adeleke was abducted alongside his driver on Sunday evening on Okeho-Ado Awaye Road while on his way to Ibadan for a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde, which was scheduled for yesterday morning. The state Police Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica