Apapa: Lagos, NPA move against extortion, streamline checkpoints

In a bid to completely eliminate traffic gridlock, curb extortion and other challenges responsible for gridlock along the Apapa/Tincan axis, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that it will enforce zero tolerance on extortions and activities of  miscreants along the corridor.

 

The state government said that it would create Special Mobile Courts created to try the offenders responsible for the slow pace of vehicular movement on the axis, adding that miscreants or other groups of people who flout the other would also be prosecuted.

 

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with transport unions, said that the state government had reached a consensus with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in streamlining check points along the corridors and feeder routes.

 

He said that the state government would enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor through Special Mobile Courts created to address the aforementioned challenges.

 

Fayinka also explained that in streamlining the corridor, illegal extortion points will be disbanded and the agencies charged with the role of managing traffic flow along the axis have been clearly defined and assigned to prevent any illegal activity that can hinder the smooth port operations for all stakeholders.

In the same vein, he added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force would manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while military checkpoints will no longer exist along the port corridors.

 

The Special Adviser urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the new strategy and coordinate themselves accordingly as this will improve movement along the port access roads which will better economic activities.

 

