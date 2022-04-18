News

Apapa: Lagos, NPA move against extortion, streamline checkpoints

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid  to completely eliminate traffic gridlock, curb illegal extortion and other challenges responsible for gridlock along the Apapa/Tincan axis, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that it will enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor.

The state government said that it would create Special Mobile Courts created to try the offenders responsible for the slow pace of vehicular movement on the axis, adding that miscreants or other groups of people who flout the other would also be prosecuted.

 The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with transport unions Monday, said that the state government had reached a consensus with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in streamlining check points along the corridors and feeder routes.

He said that the state government would enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor through Special Mobile Courts created to address the aforementioned challenges.

Fayinka also explained that in streamlining the corridor, illegal extortion points will be disbanded and the agencies charged with the role of managing traffic flow along the axis have been clearly defined and assigned to prevent any illegal activity that can hinder the smooth port operations for all stakeholders.

In the same vein, he added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force would manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while military checkpoints will no longer exist along the port corridors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s Olympic hopeful, Uche Eke, on Glo-powered African Voices

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This weekend’s edition of African Voices on CNN International will feature the exciting story of Uche Eke, who aspires to be the first athlete to represent Nigeria in gymnastics at the Olympic games. The 23-year old studied Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan in the United States of America, and is working hard to […]
News

Gbajabiamila: We’ll provide funding against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would provide funds for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 2021 budget to be presented to the National Assembly in September. Gbajabiamila said apart from budget funds, the House would also provide all necessary support as well as […]
News

Addax OML License Saga: The real facts by Perry Okolugbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  In 1998, the NNPC entered into a 20-year PSC (Production Sharing Contract) in respect of certain oil mining leases (OMLs) with Addax Petroleum, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The PSC was subsequently extended for a further four years, until 2022. The assets were OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137. Under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica