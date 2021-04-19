News

Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki road to be completed in Dec

The Federal Government has given a timeline for the completion of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota- Oworonsoki expressway project.

 

The government said the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the expressway, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018, to resolve the Apapa traffic gridlock, would be completed within nine to 10 months.

 

This disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, during a joint inspection with the Nigerian Ports Authority on Saturday. He assured that section one of the project would be completed within three weeks and thereafter open for use.

 

Popoola said that the rehabilitation works, which have been divided into four sections to ease port congestion and gridlock at the Apapa axis, had section one, which spans from Liverpool Roundabout through Creek Road to Beachland near Sunrise and is about 10 km, while section two is 8.4 km and spans from Beachland to Cele Bus Stop.

 

Briefing the press after   the inspection that also had in attendance the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Usman, and Hitech Construction Company, the sub-contractor handling the project on behalf of Dangote Group, Popoola said that grey areas, such as accessibility due to trucks infringing on construction zone and disagreements on the pace of construction, had been resolved.

 

