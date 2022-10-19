Apapa: Presidential task force, truck union clash over extortion

The Presidential Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) and Council of Maritime Truck Union and Associations (COMTUA) are at loggerhead over corruption and sharp practices along port access roads in Apapa, Lagos. The PSTT was recently flagged off by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to be resilient and unwavering in the task of ridding the access road of corruption and extortion.

While the PSTT accused COMTUA of encouraging corruption and sharp practices along the nations port corridors, the truck union said its members were being forced by the taskforce to pay illegal N10,000 to private pockets.

However, the National Coordinator of PSST, Mr. Moses Fadipe, explained that anytime the PSTT arrested errant trucks causing obstruction along the port corridor, the COMTUA leadership immediately starts mounting pressure on the anti-corruption unit to allow the arrested truck leave without the law to take its full cause.

Fadipe explained: “Before we started the dismantling of corruption networks fueling traffic gridlock along the port corridor in 2021, we called all the truckers association, COMTUA, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Fleet Owners Association (FOA) and others to a meeting and laid down the rules of engagement before them.

“COMTUA, alongside all the truckers’ association agreed that we won’t apply sentiment if any of their members’ truck gets arrested. We all agreed that there won’t be any sacred cow in the implementation of government ease of doing business policy.

“I have suffered two attacks because we have insisted on doing the right thing along the ports access roads. Just because we have refused to allow sacred cows in the cause of arresting errant truckers, COMTUA is claiming we are collecting bribes.”

However, the coordinator said that the taskforce, in the cause of carrying out its duty, had arrested trucks over the use of two numbered plates. Fadipe explained: “Imagine a truck going into the port with a numbered plate that has been sighted by security officials, only for the truck to approach the port exit gates with another plate number. Is that not a criminal case? “We have also arrested trucks for illegal parking along the port corridor.

The driver will leave his truck on the port access road and wonder away. Such trucks cause gridlock along the port corridor. “It is disturbing to find out that COMTUA, one of the group that sat with us to agree on the rules of engagement of the PSTT, regularly calls me anytime the groups’ truck is arrested.The COMTUA President will call me, telling me that we cannot arrest his members’ truck because it is carrying cargoes worth millions of naira.

“I have had to turn the COMTUA President down severally anytime trucks belonging to his members are arrested because that is not part of what we agreed to implement when we started. We don’t have issues with the other truckers association like AMATO, RTEAN and others.

It is only COMTUA that we keep having issues with.” However, the COMTUA President, Mr. Adeyinka Aroyewun, explained in Lagos that in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State alone, there are over 40 check points. The president said: “They take us to where we will pay N10,000 per day for storage.

PSTT will claim they are not collecting money but they are somewhere where somebody would be collecting N10,000 per day, thereby allowing that person to make N70, 000 from my truck. PSTT is more of an individual than an institution.

“The Area boys are there. The only one they have been able to remove, not totally removed but a change of location were in Area B, now they are in Ijora. They were initially at Ijesha, now they are in Ottor- Warf doing, it is the same thing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...