Apapa: Stop cutting corners, Presidential Team tasks stakeholders

The Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, has called on the stakeholders on the axis to stop cutting corners and play by the established rules and regulations in order to sustain the success recorded in traffic management in the area.
According to the Presidential Task Team, most of the transportation challenges on Apapa are caused by the inability of some of the stakeholders to play by the rules, adding that traffic situation on the axis would continue to get better, if everyone complies with the laid down rules.
Speaking at a virtual meeting organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with the theme: “Apapa Gridlock: Restoration of Law and Order, Updates and Matters Arising”, the Vice Chairman of the Taskforce, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, said a lot of successes have been recorded on Apapa axis with the removal of heavy-duty trucks, petrol tankers and containerised trucks on the roads and bridges.
He said: “Stationary trucks were kept off the highways especially on the Ikorodu road, inner streets of Surulere, Apongbon bridge, Eric Moore area and Eko Bridge up to Ijora 7up and Ijora Olopa ends. Same for Orile/Iganmu end to Mile 2 end of Lagos Badagry Express Way as of September 30, 2020 pending the introduction of the electronic call-up by NPA.
“Consistently stationary trucks have been kept off the above mentioned highways. Same for Marine bridge up to Point road except trucks on queue from LTTP and others as a result of Apapa Port operations especially as it relates to the capacity and efficiency of operations at the Terminals.”
Harping on Apapa axis, Opeifa, the former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation said that there have been tremendous progress from Cele to Mile 2, and Coconut to Tin Can Port gate. He added that effective and efficient port terminal operations, proper management of the TITP, the understanding and cooperation of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos and the contractor handling the road reconstruction works are critical.
He said that the much enforcement was still required on the ongoing construction between Mile 2 and Coconut, which he, said was creating impression of stationary trucks and gridlock.
Opeifa said that despite, the increased construction activities around Tin Can Island Port gates, truck access into the Tin Can Port is under proper management to the satisfaction of Seaport Terminal Operators, Port Managers and genuine Truck operators. He added that there were still issues for major manufacturers as the two port gates remain closed

