Apapa Takes Over As LP N’Chairman Amid Crisis

…APC behind the invasion of our secretariat -Abure

Despite the restraining court order, Lamidi Bashir Apapa said that he has replaced Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Apapa was before now, the National Vice-Chairman (South) of the party.

Justice E.O Ahamioje of High Court 4, Benin City, Edo State, had on Wednesday granted an interim injunction restraining Labour Party executive of Ward 3, Arue Uromi, from suspending Abure as LP National Chairman.

Abure had obtained the order following an earlier order by an Abuja High Court that removed him, the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, National Organising Secretary Clement Ojukwu and the National Treasurer Oluchi Opara, from office.

But on Thursday afternoon, Apapa, accompanied by six other National Working Committee (NWC) members, announced the replacement of Abure and other sacked NWC members.

He told journalists after an emergency NWC meeting that the action was in accordance with the order of the Abuja High Court, which restrained Abure from parading himself as LP National Chairman

Apapa also announced the appointments of Alhaji Saleh Lawal as acting National Secretary, Rawland Daramola, acting National Treasurer and Prince Reuben Favour, acting National Organising Secretary, to replace the suspended three other NWC members.

He disclosed that the NWC has reviewed and lifted, the suspension of some members of the NWC and other party members by the party leadership.

He denied that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has anything to do with the change of leadership, stating that the new leadership believes in the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

But Abure later in a statement said the detachment of the Nigeria police aided the forceful take over of the LP national secretariat and accused the APC of behind the invasion.

“The invaders who are armed, reportedly pulled down the fences, burglaries, doors and windows to have access to our secretariat and in the process sacked workers and party members who were at the secretariat.

“Though, I was out of town but information has it that the agenda of the invaders was to inaugurate an illegitimate executive which has been chosen for them by their sponsors.

“This incident is coming days after a similar invasion in our Imo State secretariat which up till now is still being occupied by the agents of the Imo State government,” he said.

He recalled that the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi had alerted of a plot to hound him out of the country “over APC’s covert plot in collaboration with some security agents to frame him up allegedly on matters bothering on treason.

“Labour Party is only a political party which is contesting for power.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having conducted the election ranked us third, a position we have rejected and have approached the Tribunal to contest. That is our only offence.”

The National Chairman called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the APC to order and rein in them from using unorthodox means to suffocate political structures in Nigeria.

“We advise the police, APC and their sponsors to play by the rules.

“We will no longer tolerate the often intimidation and deployment of brute forces against the party and their personnel.

“We demand they put a stop to the abuse of power and respect the rights and privileges of other political parties, particularly, the Labour Party to contest for power,” Abure added.

Like this: Like Loading...