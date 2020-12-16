Apapa Traffic: Presidential Task Force has delivered on its mandate, says Presidency

The Federal Government has said that the work of the Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa ended last month when the team submitted its report to the Presidency and returned responsibility of traffic management back to the Lagos State government.

With the report of the the report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman of the now rested Presidential Task Team, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, the Lagos State Government is now expected to take the task forward while the Nigerian Ports Authority would fix it’s Call-Up System to effectively manage the movement of trucks in and out of the ports.

Following the developments, sources in the presidency also disclosed that an urgent directive has been given Wednesday from the Presidency to both the transport and works ministries to address the current problems in Apapa where the cost of haulage is said to have risen sharply.

The Transport Minister is expected to visit the area before the week runs out at the head of a FG team for an on the spot assessment and resolution.

Meanwhile, speaking on developments in Apapa Opeifa described what he called a coordinated negative media reports on the axis as handiwork of those benefitting from the hitherto corrupt system in the nation’s busiest port.

Speaking on the allegations of rising transportation bottleneck and cost of haulage on the axis, former Lagos State Commissioner and former Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Team, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, said that genuine stakeholders on the axis are impressed by the level of restoration of law and order that has taken place on Apapa axis as far as transportation are concerned.

The Presidential task force started its work on May 24, 2019 following a Presidential directive issued for the immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs.

The former Lagos State commissioner added that the Presidential task team has delivered on its mandate to restore order in the Apapa axis, even as he urged the Lagos State government and stakeholders to take ownership and ensure orderliness in maintained.

Explaining reasons for possible transportation challenges in thr Tin Can axis of the Apapa, Opiefa said that most of the roads in the area are under construction adding that despite that no tanker will spend more than a day to load and come out of Apapa.

Like this: Like Loading...