Apapa’s Faction Planning To Hold Illegal NEC Meeting – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has revealed the alleged plan by its suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa and his faction, to hold an illegal National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Bauchi on May 3.

The party held its NEC meeting in Asaba, Delta State about two weeks ago where Apapa was suspended, expelled the National Publicity Secretary Abayomi Arabambi and recommended the suspended National Youth Leader Anselm Eragbe, to the national convention for expulsion.

The presidential candidate of the party Mr. Peter Obi, party trustees, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), state party chairmen and elected members of the National Assembly, were party members present at the meeting.

LP in a statement by acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said Apapa, in a memo, extended the invitation to some of the elected leaders including the presidential candidate, to attend the Bauchi meeting.

“These are people they are surreptitiously working to terminate their cases in the various tribunals.

“We concluded that the temerity to even invite these leaders was purely for publicity ops and stunts which they knew were dead on arrival,” the party said.

It noted that Article 13:2A of the party’s constitution is clear on the composition of the NEC meeting, adding that the constitution does not allow expelled and suspended officers of the party to “regroup and convene NEC of the party.

“The question is: who are they hoping to attend the NEC, if not their usual customers – touts, market women, street hawkers and people who are not party members?

“We are using this medium to alert Nigerians that the proposed NEC meeting scheduled for 3rd of May in Bauchi is illegal. They have no powers to call for NEC; they have been suspended by NEC.

“This illegal gathering has been reported to the police, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and they have no intention to monitor the shenanigan.

“INEC, in any case, does not even know of any other Labour Party as no court in Nigeria has given any judgement in the case.’

The party called on the hotel management and the faction is proposing to hold the meeting not to give out their venue to them.

“We have it on good authority that their sponsors are leaving nothing to chance and have vowed to continue to instigate crisis in Labour Party with the intention of benefiting from the instability which they hope will affect the party’s case at the tribunal.

“We are calling on Nigerians and particularly, members of the Labour Party and supporters of Peter Obi to be resilient in the battle before us and pray that these destructive agents will soon be subdued by higher forces of creation and that their lucrative enterprise will soon meet a brick wall,” the statement added.