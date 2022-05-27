APB: Evaluating implications of failed loan repayment

With the recent comment from the stable of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that most farmers refused to pay back the loans obtained under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), believing it’s “national cake, TAIWO HASSAN examines the economic implications of the N1 trillion ABP intervention

Statistics have shown that the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) initiated by CBN is, no doubt, working and has significantly contributed to helping the nation in achieving self-sufficiency in food production and has also addressed the country’s negative balance of payments on food items. Particularly, the ABP was created in November 2015 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve the supply of key agricultural products to agro-processors from small holder farmers. ABP supplies farmers with adequate credit at single-digit interest rates to enable them acquire lands, farming inputs and machinery necessary to cultivate and produce agricultural outputs. However, the Federal Government said over 4.8 million smallholder farmers across Nigeria had been supported by the programme, with increase in production of 23 agricultural commodities including maize, rice, oil palm, cocoa, cotton, cassava, tomato and livestock. It noted that today rice production in Nigeria had increased to over 7.5 million metric tonnes annually. Prior to the introduction of the programme, the average production in Nigeria between 1999 to 2015 was less than four metric tonnes annually.

Consolidation

In order to make ABP work, CBN, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, restricted forex for the importation of food like rice, maize, tomatoes/tomatoes pastes, palm kernel/palm oil products/ vegetable oils, vegetables and processed vegetable products, among others. This was in a bid to encourage local production and ensure the country eats what it produces and produce what it eats. Borders were shut to curb the smuggling of banned items, thereby paving way for increased local production from farmers and boosting Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Gains

Indeed, the gains recorded so far with ABP include some countries losing their market share in Nigeria. For example, in 2014, Thailand alone exported 1,239,810 metric tonnes of rice to Nigeria. In 2016, it fell to 58,000 metric tonnes and by 2015, it went down to 5,000 metric tonnes. It significantly dropped to 2,169 metric tonnes between January to October 2021. ABP financed 21 agricultural commodities and disbursed N884.9 billion to 4.1 farmers cultivating 5.02 million hectares of land nationwide as of 2020. Average yield per hectare for rice paddy and maize increased from 1.5 MT to 4.0 MT. Average capacity utilisation per annum of domestic integrated rice mills from 30 per cent to 98.2 per cent. Rice import bill reduced significantly by 95 per cent from $1.05 billion in pre-ABP era to $18.50 million annually. Also, ABP created about 12.3 million direct and indirect jobs across different value chains. Nigeria recorded a 72.5 per cent decline in import bills of major items from $2.23 billion in 2014 to 0.59 billion as of 2018. 95 per cent decline in rice import bill from $1.05 billion in pre-ABP era to $18.50 million annually.

Non-payment of loans

Despite all the positive attainments brought about by ABP to Nigerian farmers and the country as a whole, it is worrisome that many farmers, who got the loans, are reluctant to pay back. The Central Bank of Nigeria has lamented that farmers refuse to pay back the loans, but rather describing it as “national cake.” According to a spokesperson for CBN, Sadeeq Ajayi, “many of the farmers refused to pay back their loans due to misconception that since CBN is the lender, the loan is a ‘national cake’ and they do not have to pay back what they consider theirs as citizens.” Ajayi said their refusal to pay back the loans had made it difficult for others to access the loan. In particular, the apex bank noted that most farmers in Oyo State, who benefited from the scheme, have not repaid their loans. He, however, urged stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to appeal to the defaulting farmers to promptly repay the loans for the sake of others.

BoA’s confirmation of nonpayment

To buttress the apex bank’s position, the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) said less than 10 per cent of beneficiaries had repaid their loans. This was disclosed by the bank’s Managing Director, Alwan Ali Hassan, when he hosted the delegation of Agricultural Commodities Forum led by its Chairman, Bashir Ibrahim, in Abuja, recently. He expressed dissatisfaction at the attitude of the farmer associations towards the repayment of the loans given to them, adding that it was adversely affecting the bank’s operations. Also, Hassan said only one commodity association had repaid the loans since he assumed office in May 2020. “The percentage is not encouraging, it’s low below 10 per cent, it came only from one association; the other two have not paid anything since I arrived here as managing director. “We have been calling them, writing to them and talking to them, unfortunately, it has not come in but we hope that the associations will live up to their responsibility and pay the loans that they have taken, this will help the bank give money to the new set of farmers or associations,” he said.

Reasons for non-payment

There is no doubt, the inability of Nigerian farmers to repay can be attributed to recurring cases of insecurity, flooding and COVID- 19. Furthermore, Hassan explained that a good number of the farmers had to pay extra for security on their farmlands, owing to the rising insecurity across the country. Also, the issue of flooding, a natural disaster, as well as the global COVID-19 affected farm yields, farmers’ profit margins and their ability to repay the loans. This is why from 2019 and as far back as 2018, there have been a lot of challenges in agriculture. “There is a lot of insecurity in certain places. Farmers cannot even go to harvest their produce, other places, they have to pay before they can even harvest on their farms. “We had a situation of massive flooding in about 19 states in 2018, farmers were given money and when they went and planted, natural disaster happened, the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has not been forthcoming to help the farmers and in 2019 and 2020, we had the issue of COVID-19, about six months there were no agricultural activities, some people planted, but couldn’t harvest,” the BoA managing director said.

Last line

However, there is no gainsaying that farmers’ inability to repay their loans will stall the apex bank’s plans to re-issue loans to other smallholder farmers in the country.

