APBN tasks guild on building collapse

Mr. Akin Oyegbola, president, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), has advised the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) to reposition itself for collaboration with governments to tackle the menace of building collapse. Oyegbola said this during the 2022 Biennial General Meeting and elections of new BCPG National and Lagos Chapter executives in Ikeja on Thursday. He urged the guild to adopt urgent measures to ensure regulatory agencies enforced building laws.

He stressed the need for synergy among the seven built environment professionals to educate Nigerians on the need to engage the right experts in various stages of construction. Oyegbola also stressed the need for better working relationships among the professional bodies where duties overlapped to be able to restrict themselves to their core areas of expertise.

He commended efforts of the guild in building the capacity of its members but bemoaned the inability of the group to prevent building collapse. He cited the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrard Road in Ikoyi on November 1, 2021, as an example of low success and recurring building collapse. He added that the guild joined in rescue efforts whereas it should have prevented the incidence. He said: “The guild seemed to be more visible and effective during the rescue and evacuation exercises at the collapse site than it is in prevention of the building collapse. “What makes the guild original and unique is the fact that it set out on the path of prevention of building collapse.

