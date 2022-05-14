News Top Stories

APC: 20 aspirants return nomination forms as submission closes

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday closed the submission of its nomination forms after a month of selling the forms. The party by its timetable is to commence the screening of its aspirants tomorrow (Today). Not less than 20 Presidential aspirants returned their nomination forms. Among them are: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Gov. of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan,; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha,former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Gov. of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. Others are: Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

 

Our Reporters

News

CNN's Chris Cuomo calls suspension over efforts to help brother 'embarrassing'

Posted on Author Reporter

  CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday his suspension from the cable news network over efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct was "embarrassing" and cited an earlier apology for his actions. Cuomo, the network's top news anchor, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after documents were […]
News

Senate faults SEC on revenue spending

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have disagreed over the agency's spending, particularly on salaries and emolument of staff. The disagreement happened at the National Assembly, when the Director-General of SEC, Yuguda Lamido, appeared before the Committee on Capital Market to present the budget performance of the agency in 2021 and projections for […]
News

Troops kill Gana's militia gang members in Benue – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Defence Hedaquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two suspected members of a militia gang linked to the late kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaze (a.k.a Gana), during a fierce encounter at Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.   Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure […]

