APC: 20 aspirants return nomination forms as submission closes

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday closed the submission of its nomination forms after a month of selling the forms. The party by its timetable is to commence the screening of its aspirants tomorrow (Today). Not less than 20 Presidential aspirants returned their nomination forms. Among them are: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Gov. of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan,; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha,former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Gov. of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. Others are: Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

