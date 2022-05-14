APC: 20 aspirants return nomination forms as submission closes

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday closed the submission of its nomination forms after a month of selling the forms. The party by its timetable is to commence the screening of its aspirants tomorrow (Today). Not less than 20 Presidential aspirants returned their nomination forms. Among them are: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Gov. of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan,; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha,former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Gov. of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. Others are: Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Zamfara, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and former President, Goodluck Jonathan.
Related Articles
CNN’s Chris Cuomo calls suspension over efforts to help brother ’embarrassing’
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday his suspension from the cable news network over efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct was “embarrassing” and cited an earlier apology for his actions. Cuomo, the network’s top news anchor, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after documents were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate faults SEC on revenue spending
The Senate and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have disagreed over the agency’s spending, particularly on salaries and emolument of staff. The disagreement happened at the National Assembly, when the Director-General of SEC, Yuguda Lamido, appeared before the Committee on Capital Market to present the budget performance of the agency in 2021 and projections for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Troops kill Gana’s militia gang members in Benue – Military
The Defence Hedaquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed two suspected members of a militia gang linked to the late kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaze (a.k.a Gana), during a fierce encounter at Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)