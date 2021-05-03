APC: 2023 elections fuelling insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the persistent insecurity across the country might not be unconnected with the antics of opposition politicians desperate about winning the 2023 general elections.

Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who made the allegation at the weekend, urged the opposition parties to join in the search for solutions to the worrisome security situation, instead of fuelling it.

AkpanUdoedehe exopressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s capacity to bring the insecurity to a halt in no distant time and appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians to support the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The ruling party’s scribe, who took exception to a communiqué issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country, described their position as unfortunate.

“The party and government definitely share the concerns of well-meaning Nigerians, including PDP governors.

However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity

of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to end the recent security incidents. “We urge stakeholders and indeed all wellmeaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation.

At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colorations. “As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetoric can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

“While high-level investigations are ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents,

President Buhari has already given marching orders to our security services to check the security incidents. We pray the investigations should not reveal conspiracies by the opposition to weaken the government in furtherance of their desperate 2023 aspirations.

“We are, however, confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents,” the ruling party said.

