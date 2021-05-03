News Top Stories

APC: 2023 elections fuelling insecurity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the persistent insecurity across the country might not be unconnected with the antics of opposition politicians desperate about winning the 2023 general elections.

 

Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who made the allegation at the weekend, urged the opposition parties to join in the search for solutions to the worrisome security situation, instead of fuelling it.

 

AkpanUdoedehe exopressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s capacity to bring the insecurity to a halt in no distant time and appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians to support the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.

 

The ruling party’s scribe, who took exception to a communiqué issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country, described their position as unfortunate.

 

“The party and government definitely share the concerns of well-meaning Nigerians, including PDP governors.

 

However, let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity

 

of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to end the recent security incidents. “We urge stakeholders and indeed all wellmeaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation.

 

At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colorations. “As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetoric can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

 

“While high-level investigations are ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents,

 

President Buhari has already given marching orders to our security services to check the security incidents. We pray the investigations should not reveal conspiracies by the opposition to weaken the government in furtherance of their desperate 2023 aspirations.

 

“We are, however, confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents,” the ruling party said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court orders Nigerian Breweries to pay Ondo N169m haulage fees

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Nigerian Breweries Plc. has been ordered to pay haulage fee of N169.175 million to the Ondo State Government by a High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital. The company had approached the court to challenge the demand notices served on it by the Ondo State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives for the […]
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News

COVID 19: Group extends palliatives to Enugu inmates

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Youth Initiative for Drug Research Information Support and Education in Nigeria (YouthRISE Nigeria) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), COVID-19 information and educational materials, sanitary kits, hand sanitizers, and immunity-boosting medications, to staff and inmates of Enugu Maximum Correctional Facility. While donating the items, YouthRISE Nigeria stressed the need for special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica