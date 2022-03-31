APC: A new chapter for the ruling party

FELIX NWANERI reports on the trills and frills of last weekend’s elective national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at which delegates elected a new National Working Committee (NWC) as well as ratified amendments to the party’s constitution

It is a new beginning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party elected and inaugurated a new National Working Committee (NWC) at its national convention held at the weekend. Besides election of a new national leadership, members of the party also ratified the amended constitution of the APC. The national convention culminated the ward, local government and state congresses that saw the emergence of new executives at the respective levels of the party’s leadership. Apprehension was the word ahead of the national convention given the intrigues that played out during the congresses, which served as its forerunner.

Consequently, the outcome of the exercise proved right, predictions that it would be a contest for the control of the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general election. Many had expressed fears that the national convention would not hold given the leadership squabble that rocked the APC at the eve of the convention, but politics, being a game of interest masquerading as a contest of principles, almost all the aggrieved members and stakeholders converged at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday for the third elective convention of the party. Although party leaders, delegates and faithful started arriving at the convention venue in the early hours for accreditation, the event was billed to officially commence by 3.15 pm with the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was scheduled to address members of the party by 3.30 pm. However, it did not commence until about 8.20 pm, when the President made his way into the arena in convoy of vehicles amidst security personnel.

Before then, the Eagle Square hummed with activities. For most members of the party aspiring for elective offices in the forthcoming general election, particularly the presidency, the national convention provided an opportunity to announce their respective bids to party faithful.

They had their support groups on hand with various shades of campaign posters, banners and flyers as well as drummers. Among presidential hopefuls, whose support groups were visible at the convention ground include APC National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi). Others are the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and Tein Jack-Rich. With the arrival of the President and party leaders like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), governor Mai Mala Buni; governors elected on the platform of the APC, members of the National Assembly of the party’s extraction as well as ministers; former national chairmen – John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, among others seated, the stage was set for the commencement of the exercise. Shortly the President took his seat that the event commenced with the National Anthem, followed by a welcome address by the chairman of the CECPC. Buni presents scorecard in farewell speech The Yobe State governor, who assumed leadership of the APC, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC on June 16, 2020, in his valedictory speech, called on members of the party across the country to support its new leadership. Buni, who described the national convention as epoch-making, said such support is critical to keep the party united and in its winning ways in 2023 and beyond. His words: “As we elect the new national officials, l call on every member of the party to please support and cooperate with the leaders from ward to the national levels. We should please bury our differences and collectively work for the interest and success of our party; this is very necessary for us to approach the 2023 general election with a united front. “We can only achieve much in unity, just like the broom which is our party symbol. Our support to the new leadership would no doubt promote internal democracy and the emergence of popular, credible, and generally acceptable candidates to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 elections.” Buni, who also used the opportunity of his farewell speech to reel out achievements of the 13-member CECPC succeeded in revamping and improving the party. According to him, this was achieved through a genuine and all-inclusive reconciliation process. He said: “As you are aware, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee which l am opportune to chair, is a child of circumstance constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC), to restructure and reposition the party. “To the glory of God, and with your generous support, we collectively rescued the party and enriched its fortunes. l want to seize this unique opportunity to specially and gratefully appreciate our able and great leader, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his uncommon commitment and leadership style that has guided the committee to record some modest achievements for the party. “Upon assumption of office, the committee embarked on a genuine and allinclusive reconciliation process to give everyone a true sense of belonging, confidence, and reassurance in the collective ownership of the party. We, first of all, visited some critical stakeholders to engage them in resolving the disputes and other hanging disagreements in the party. While some of these visits were made public, others were done out of the public glare and without media publicity.

“Similarly, we visited some aggrieved chieftains who sincerely shared their ill feelings with the committee. We spoke to each other frankly, placing party interests above personal interests. I am glad to state that those frank discussions built a new hope in the hearts of the aggrieved persons such that, those who earlier left the party returned back, while those contemplating to forsake the party, never left.

“However, when we commenced the assignment, we realized that the problems on the ground had far outweighed our estimation of the time required to resolve the huge problems bedeviling the party. This made the initial six months dateline grossly inadequate, unrealistic, and not practicable and therefore, the need for extension of more time. Happily, for every extension, we brought in additional values with positive developments into the party.”

On membership drive, Buni said the registration and revalidation exercise to establish the party’s numerical strength for proper planning and mobilization, led to an unprecedented increase in membership from the previous 11 million registered members to over 41 million registered members.

This, he stressed, provides the party with an added advantage of winning elections in Nigeria with landslide victories. He also cited the defection of three serving governors – Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Mutawalle (Zamfara) as well as former speakers of the House of Representatives, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), member PDP Board of Trustees, senators and members of the House of Representatives, among several others as another major achievement of the CECPC. While Buni acknowledged that the respective defections are being challenged the courts, he assured the decampees that they have nothing to fear. “Let me reassure those of you whose defections are being challenged in the courts that you have nothing to fear because your defections did not contravene any law.

You will by the grace of God emerge successful and victorious in the superior courts at the end of these litigations. Your wise decision to join APC along with Millions of your supporters shall never be in vain,” he said. Buni also told members of the party that CECPC under his watch was able to fully settle the balance of payment for the APC national headquarters. “We have taken full ownership of the property. It is named after His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. The national secretariat will henceforth be known and addressed as “Bubari House.”

Osinbajo assures on better days ahead

The vice-president, who spoke after remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila and the President of the Senate, Lawan, said the APC will continue to build the Nigeria that all citizens will be proud of. His words: “We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams. We will continue in the task of building a strong, united, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work, and prosper.” Advising members of the new executive, Osinbajo urged them to “focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.” He added: “We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter. And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress, will in the coming decades lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny. “The years of building are always difficult, and sometimes painful. The building of a great edifice requires deep roots into ground and a foundation as deep sometimes into the ground as the grand edifice that it will support. “We cannot deny the difficulties we as a party, and the government, and indeed our people have been through. We have had to tackle terrorist activities, insurgency and security challenges in parts of the country. But our people have remained steadfast, resilient and determined to see the Nigeria of our dreams. And our government has also remained steadfast, determined, committed and focused.”

Buhari optimistic of party’s strength

President Buhari, on his part, commended what he described as the “tireless efforts in securing victory for the party at the last elections and managing the success thereafter.” He also called on members of APC to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party. To members of the new executive, the President charged them to prioritise competence and ensure that those who will fly the party’s flag in the 2023 elections have the capacity to win elections. He also enjoined them to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party’s primaries are not influenced by highest bidders. His words: “This convention is coming at a crucial time when we prepare for another round of a general election. Therefore, the need to remain strong and united for the party to exploit the rich and abundant potentials at its disposal cannot be overemphasized. “I want to assure everyone here that despite a few lingering issues with the congresses in some states, our great party will emerge stronger after this convention. The unresolved cases we have is the price we have to pay for success, as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team. I am imploring all those with grievances to keep faith with the party until we put things right.” On adoption of consensus as a first option to elect members of the NWC, Buhari said “it has led to a lot of healing and cohesion across the states and the zones.” He, therefore, appealed to all APC members to put the interest of the party ahead of personal considerations and to accept the outcome of the national convention in good faith. “You are all important to our party’s progress and all must come together to ensure success in the forthcoming polls, so as to enable us to continue the good work we have been doing for our fellow Nigerians,” he charged them.

Consensus arrangement works for party

A former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was returned unopposed by delegates as the new national chairman of the ruling party through a voice affirmation by the over 7,000 delegates. Six other national chairmanship candidates – Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu and Abdulaziz Yari, stepped down for the former Nasarawa governor. Chairman of the Convention Election Committee, Governor Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa State), said the six candidates withdrew out of respect for President Buhari. Besides the national chairmanship, occupiers of several other positions emerged through consensus. They are Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari (Borno State); Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State); National Secretary, lyiola Omisore (Osun State) and Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter (Plateau State) Others are National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State); National Vice Chairman (North-West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State); National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State); National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom (Rivers State); National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo State). The new NWC also has Ahmed El-Marzuk from Katsina State as National Legal Adviser, Uguru Ofoke (Ebonyi State – National Treasurer), Bashir Gumel (Jigawa State – National Financial Secretary), Suleiman Argungu, Kebbi State – National Organizing Secretary), Dayo Israel (Lagos State – National Youth Leader), F.N. Nwosu (Abia – National Welfare Secretary), Felix Morka (Delta – National Publicity Secretary), Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi – National Auditor), Betta Edu (Cross River – National Women Leader) and Tolu Bankole (Ogun – Special Persons With Disability Leader).

Adamu promises to deliver

The new National Chairman of the APC, Adamu, who was inaugurated alongside other members of the NWC on Sunday, March 27, in his acceptance speech, promised not to disappoint members of party and the Nigerians. To achieve aspirations of the party, Adamu called on those who lost at the convention and party members in general, to accept the outcome of the convention with grace. The former governor, who was before his emergence as national chairman of the ruling party, the senator representing Nasarawa West and chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, said there is the need for members to renew their faith in the APC, its leadership and constitution in order to herald a new dawn. His words: “We accept the onerous responsibility that you have placed on our shoulders and we will work hard to ensure that we fulfill your expectations for the greater good of our great party and of our dear country. “I promise you here and now that we shall heal any wounds in our party; we shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party. I offer my hands of friendship to all our members. I want to assure you that my colleagues and myself will run an open door policy to all members of the party. “As politicians, we are not strangers to gains, losses and disappointments with the outcome of every political contest. Let us show maturity and good sportsmanship and accept the outcome of this Convention with grace. Our party needs all hands on the steering wheel, so that together we can steer the ship of state through the inclement weather of our divisive national politics to the Promised Land. “We must resist the temptation to blow every minor personal disagreement into a major party crisis. It is time for us to do things differently. When we quarrel, we open our flanks to our rival political parties that are only too eager to exploit them for their own benefit. APC is set to do much, much more when Nigerians continue to bestow on us their love, support and confidence in next year’s general elections.” Launching attack on the PDP, he said: “As we conclude this very successful convention of our great party, I know that our opponents in PDP and other opposition parties are now sulking, wearing long faces of sadness, bewilderment and dismay. They had been hoping and praying to make a fortune out of our misfortunes. They were also hoping and praying to capitalize on assumed failures of our party to reap political benefits.”

