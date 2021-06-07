APC: A year after Oshiomhole

It is a year after Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, took over the reign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports on the state of the ruling party after the exit of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman

When on June 25, 2020, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led 21-memberNational Working Committee (NWC) of the partyandconstituted a 13-man Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, it was heralded with mixed feelings.

The mixed feelings was against the backdrop that some party members believed it was unconstitutional, and therefore shouldn’t be, while others were of the opinion that the decision was taken to save the party from total annihilation. The Oshiomhole’s NWC was elected in June 2018 and not long the party started witnessing crisis that cumulated into its sack.

His leadership was a trying time for the party as it lost governors, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives and some other party chieftains to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2019 general election. However, the APC managed to win the presidential election, while the number of states it controlled before the election was reduced.

The inability of the NWC to rein on itself after several warnings from the President and other organs of the party led to the sack of the elected officers. No doubt that the coming of Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State as chairman of the caretaker committee was welcomed with joy by party chieftains, governors and National Assembly members of APC extraction, among others.

There werejustfewthatsaid itwasanaberration of the constitution of the party. Like the Secretary of caretaker committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe could recount of Buni leadership: “We are blessed to have focused and gentle chairman. Before he came on board, we lost ground but under his leadership we have regained what we lost and gained more.

We had a membership strength of 12 million but under his leadership, the APC has moved to about 40 million and above today. “Sincethecreationof thisparty, wehave neverenjoyedpeaceandtranquilitythatwe areenjoyingtoday. Hehasbroughtinsomekindof calmness; we are blessed to have him.”

AkpanUdoedehe is not alone in praising Buni’s leadership style as the Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu said while welcoming the Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade into APC: “Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

We will continue to support the caretaker committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party.”

At the inauguration of the caretaker committee, its members were given a sixmonthtimelinetoreconcileaggrieved members in Edo and Ondo States APC; withdraw all cases in court and conduct an elective National Convention that would usher in new NWC members. Taking charge of his responsibilities from inception, Governor Buni said: “My plans for the party, as a former two-time national secretary of the party, I know the party very well. It’s all about doing justice to every member of the party because without justice there won’t be peace and it is all about team play.

I am a team player, I have a capable team that can work with me.” Having met a fractured party, the caretaker committee started by making peace. The first two states that the committee handled were Edo and Ondo.

Two reconciliatory committees, chaired by the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello, were set up respectively to reconcile the aggrieved members in the two states.

The committees did but the party lost the governorship election in Edo State and won that of Ondo. The caretaker committee did not relent as it dawn on them that many of the state chapters of the party were in crisis of one magnitude or the other. Zamfara, Rivers, Imo, Cross River, Delta, Oyo, Niger, Kwara and many others were the states that Caretaker set out to resolve their crisis.

Also, while the committee was trying to resolve crisis in these states, they embarked on membership drive. They started engaging with some opposition governors and some political leaders of opposition parties.

The efforts of the committee yielded some measure of positive fruits. Among members that returned or defected to the party are Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Governor Ben Ayade (Cross River), former Governors Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, Senator Abdulazeez Nyako, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Barnabas Gemade and Senator Isa Hamma Misau.

Others are former Speakers, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Hon. Dimeji Bankole as well as a former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd).

Sufficetostate that after the party’s last governorship primary in Ondo State, all the governorship aspirants were brought together, for a genuine reconciliation, where they all agreed to campaign and work for the successful re-election of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was the first time such move was actualized in the party. The lack of genuine reconciliation after party primaries cost the APC some states like, Zamfara, Adamawa, Bauchi, OyoandImo, during the 2019 general election.

AlsoinAkwaIbomState, allthecontendinginterestswere brought together under one roof for true reconciliation. Presently, APC leaders such as Senator Godswill Akpabio, Obong Nsima Ekere, Umana O. Umana, Senator Ita Enang, Barr. Bassey Dan Abia, as well as the secretary of the caretaker committee, John AkpanUdoede, amongothersarenowworkingtogether in the party’s interest.

The caretaker committee has also achieved a giant stride in the South-South as it brought the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and his counterpart, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to a reconciliation table and the duo agreeing to work together in order to strengthen the party in the zone.

Also, in its bid to reposition the party and given the enormity of restructuring proposed by the committee, some party members canvassed for the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee to June this year.

Among such party members is the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who posited that a strong and united party going for National Convention would be better than a fractured one.

On the strength of the support given to the caretaker committee, the NEC on December 9, 2021, extended the tenure of the committee for another six months. The extension did not come without resistance from some party members, who argued that it was not in the place of a caretaker committee to restructure or reposition the party. Some members have even gone to court to challenge the constitution of the committee.

According to them, the caretaker committee is illegal as it was not provided for in the party’s constitution. ButtheBuni-ledcommitteehasnotrelented as it has embarked on repositioning the party. Some of the steps it has taken in this regard include constitution of a high-powered APC Contact/Strategy Committee, with Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State as chairman.

The committee is tasked with the mandate to establish constructive engagements between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party withaview to reviving confidence and trust among party leaders. The caretaker committee recently inaugurated a tripartite committee of Executive/ Legislative/APC leadership led by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which is to ensure synergy, good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level agenda.

This committee, according to the caretaker committee secretary, John AkpanUdoedehe has had several interface with the presidency that has led to several board appointments where party members and stakeholders have been considered

The Buni led caretaker committee has also commenced a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise, which took most its time during the first quarter of 2021.

In carrying out the exercise the committee claimed that the party’s membership data wasinthecontrolof onlyoneman, henceitbecame pertinent to conductafresh membership and revalidation exercise to ascertain the total number of APC members and to ensure that few leaders do not continue to manipulate the registered members to their own advantage,

The APC caretaker committee has also considered some limitations in the APC’s constitution as part of the problems bedevilling the party and therefore set up a constitution review committee chaired by Prof. Tahir Mamman. In setting up the committee,

Buni said: “Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and revalidation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect.

The party expects that inputs will be taken from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups and party members. All previous efforts in this wise should also be countenance.”

Despite the appreciable achievements the committee has made so far, it has faced stiff opposition on some of the restructuring policies introduced. For instance, the former interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande and some other stalwarts opposed the new membership registration. According to them, there was no need for that by the committee.

It is also faced with the challenges of conducting the National Convention or have its tenure extended again as some members believe that its tenure cannot be extended again as there is no NEC of the party to do that. The APC NEC was dissolved last year when the party dissolved all the executives of the party and placed them on caretaker positions.

