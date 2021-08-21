APC account was garnished under Oshiomhole –Obahiagbon

•No comment –Oshiomhole

Patrick Obahiagbon, former Chief of Staff to the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said that the account of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was garnished under his former boss as the national chairman, as a result of debts owed to party’s legal clients. He also alleged that the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee left N340 million debts for the party. Obahiagbon, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this why x-raying the achievements of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja. However, in a swift reaction, Oshiomhole said he was not going to react to the allegations. Asked to speak on the allegations, Oshiomhole through his Special Assistant on Media, Victor Oshioke, said: “No comment.”

Obahiagbon, in his speech, said: “When the CECPC came on board, there was an inherited liability of unpaid legal fees to the tune of N340m leading to occasional garnishing of the party account. The CECPC subsequently invited all the legal firms who were involved in the matters, negotiated and brought down the fees to N179m, which is now fully paid. “l’ m also aware of and will wish to inform you all, that when the CECPC came on board, the building currently housing the party national secretariat was on a lease.

The previous NEC of the party had approved the purchase of the property at the cost of N2.5m out of which, initial payment of N115m was made. I am glad to proudly inform you that the CECPC has concluded payment of the outstanding balance and has taken over the ownership of the building and has approved the naming of the secretariat “Buhari House” in honor of the meritorious service of Mr. President to both the party and the country.” The former Chief of Staff to Oshiomhole said there was no reason to compare Oshiomhole – led NWC to Buni – led CECPC as the two operated at different times. Obahiagbon also dismissed the insinuations that the caretaker committee was planning to complete the Oshiomhole’s tenure next year. He said that the CECPC has started the processes of conducting the national convention of the party and said the party members should support the processes.

