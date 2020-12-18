News Top Stories

APC accuses governor of sponsoring banditry

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking a North-West governor to banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone. Mr. Yekini Nabena, Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC gave the charge in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Nabena, who did not name the governor, said that the increased spate of banditry in the area was politically-motivated. He added that the development was not unconnected with the alleged sponsorship of banditry and other violent crimes by the said governor.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the North- West governors of colluding with bandits to sponsor violent and criminal activities in the zone. “I won’t give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue. “However, relevant security agencies must, as a matter of urgency, investigate the report and determine its veracity, human lives is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which seeks political gains from issues of insecurity,” he said. Nabena stressed that security agencies must also be alerted to plots to further destabilise the North-West sub region. He said that the plot was to frustrate the quick and safe release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. Nabena cautioned PDP against politicising the issue.

