APC accuses PDP of trying to perfect Delta guber poll rigging

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of working behind the scenes to ensure that its alleged manipulation of the March 18 Delta State governorship election is not exposed. Delta APC Campaign Organisation Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, Timi Tonye, said this in a statement yesterday. The opposition party asked why the PDP through its Presidential Campaign Council Spokesman, Charles Aniagwu is against comparing the results of the election with the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS). Tonye said: “Aniagwu said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued stringent guidelines to Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of electoral documents for litigation by parties and candidates.

“He said that INEC was specific in directing its RECs to compare the result in form EC8A with what is recorded on the IReV portal before issuing CTCs. “Aniagwu is demanding from INEC, a blatant breach of the provisions of the Electoral Law which spells out clearly the process of collating and announcing the results of the governorship election. “It is most ridiculous for anyone to request INEC not to implement the Electoral Law and INEC’s own rules in regard to issuing of the Certified True Copies of results of the governorship election in Delta.” The APC added: “It is even more absurd to impugn ‘circumvention of justice’ in the statement the PDP issued when in truth they are the people that are attempting to pervert justice by their now notorious BVAS by-pass in the just-concluded elections.

“The impudence and mendacity of that demand is offensive and deeply insulting to the sensibilities of the Delta electorate, who have been cheated out of the true results of the election they keenly participated in. “The PDP, their sympathisers and co-travellers are aware of the egregious falsifications of the results of the Delta governorship election and the utter falsehood in the announced results, wants the bogus and falsified results published by the collation officers in the state’s INEC office to stand and not controverted by the correct counts of accreditations recorded by IReV. “The PDP does not want the upload of results from across the state into the national database BVAS to be used to verify the results published by the Delta collation officers.”

