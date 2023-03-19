News Top Stories

APC accuses Rhodes-Vivour of inciting supporters to attack Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has arises alarm over the inciting comments made by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. The ruling party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, called on the security agencies to hold Rhodes-Vivour responsible if there is any breakdown of rule and order in the state. Oladejo said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police of provoking Lagosians and warning that if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault. “He says a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC. This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr. Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians. “Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour. “We are compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked today. Some of the reports are really scary. Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. “This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy. “Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our candidate Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence. “We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Sokoto to suspend boarding schools

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it is assessing the possibility of suspending boarding facilities in secondary schools in the state to prevent bandits from attacking and kidnapping students. Governor Aminu Tambuwal said such an arrangement would be temporary, pending when the security situation in the state improves. He said the decision was as a […]
News

IGP To CPs: Conclude probes into electoral offences, send case files to INEC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has ordered Commissioners of Police in charge of states to swiftly conclude investigations into all cases of violations of the electoral laws. He also asked them to forward the case files to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution. In a statement by the Force Public Relations […]
News

2023: Okupe withdraws from presidential race, backs Peter Obi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta     A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 election, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Wednesday withdrew from the race and declared his support for the candidacy of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi. Okupe, a former aide of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, announced his withdrawal at a […]

Leave a Reply