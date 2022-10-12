News

APC accuses Rivers pension board of exploitation

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused some officials of the Rivers Stats Pension Board of exploiting pensioners by demanding money from them for endless paperwork that ordinarily should be an easy exercise.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Darlington Nwauju, who made the allegation yesterday in Port Harcourt, appealed to the state government to work with anti-graft agencies to investigate and probe the state pension office for allegedly taking advantage of pensioners. In June this year, the Director General of Rivers State Pension Board, Ijeoma Samuel, announced that Governor Nyesom Wike had ordered the immediate payment of outstanding gratuity, monthly pension and death benefits for retirees in the state public service.

 

