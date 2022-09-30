News Top Stories

APC: Adamu’s letter to Tinubu a draft, not for release –NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the purported letter from the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to the presidential candidate of the party; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was a draft, not meant for release. National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka stated this inastatementcounteringthe letter.

Adamu on Wednesday wrote a letter, titled: “Release of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council listing”, where he expressedhisdispleasureatthe activities of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). He wrote: “On behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I present my compliments to YourExcellency, andhavethe honour to convey to you, in truth and respect, the Committee’sopinionandposition, regarding the above-mentioned subject matter, with a view to having a clear understandingabouttherespective roles and responsibilities of the principal organs of the partychargedwiththeduties of conducting the campaign in the forthcoming general election.”

However, disclaiming the letter, Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to a DRAFT letter in circulation purportedly written by the National Chairman of our great party addressed to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of our great party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the DRAFT letter did not emanate from the party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a DRAFT cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author. “‘The National Chairman of our party and our presidential candidate maintain cordial andeffective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the party and our Presidential Campaign.

As such, an unsigned ‘DRAFT’ letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the party and the PCC. “We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC. “We stand united, as a Party, inourresolveandcommitmenttoexecuteafocused and issue-driven campaign to persuadeNigerianstorenew our mandate in next year’s general election.”

 

