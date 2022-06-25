APC: Akpabio, Omo-Agege, Giadom, others pledge South-South support for Tinubu

To distance themselves from the Vice Presidential ticket given to the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the South-South All Progressives Congress stakeholders on Friday declared the support for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The meeting which was convened by the APC South-South National Vice Chairman, Hon. Victor Giadom was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Godswill Akpabio and other stakeholders.

The stakeholders commended the outcome of the APC Special National Convention, just as they congratulated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for his performance in the primaries. Addressing the media after the meeting, the Convener, National Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom said: “South-South APC leaders met today, June 23, and resolved as follows: To congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC, which produced the national and other officers of the party on March 26. And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Southern part of the country.

