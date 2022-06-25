News

APC: Akpabio, Omo-Agege, Giadom, others pledge South-South support for Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

To distance themselves from the Vice Presidential ticket given to the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the South-South All Progressives Congress stakeholders on Friday declared the support for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The meeting which was convened by the APC South-South National Vice Chairman, Hon. Victor Giadom was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Godswill Akpabio and other stakeholders.

The stakeholders commended the outcome of the APC Special National Convention, just as they congratulated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for his performance in the primaries. Addressing the media after the meeting, the Convener, National Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom said: “South-South APC leaders met today, June 23, and resolved as follows: To congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC, which produced the national and other officers of the party on March 26. And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Southern part of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu lauds APC chieftain, Edozie Madu, at 51

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edozie Madu, as a progressive politician, seasoned administrator and philanthropist of repute. Extolling the virtues of Madu, Kalu stressed that the […]
News

NAF promotes 107 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its Council. A breakdown of the promotion shows that 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group […]
News

Pandemonium in Edo, as thugs, security agents invade Court of Appeal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

There was pandemonium at the Court of Appeal in Benin City on Friday as suspected thugs allegedly supported by persons in security outfit uniforms, invaded the courtroom, chased away court workers, and carted away several court documents. A reliable source said some lawyers approached the appellate court to file an appeal arising from a judgment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica