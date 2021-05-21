News

APC, ALGON to Egwu: Ebubeagu has come to stay in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday told the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly and former governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu that Ebubeagu Security Network has come to stay in the state. ALGON and APC, which condemned attacks on Governor Dave Umahi by Senator Egwu, however, berated the former governor of the state for accusing Governor Umahi of using the security outfit to hound members of the opposition in the state.

Egwu was said to have led seven other members of the National Assembly from the state under the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on a press conference in Abuja two days ago, and accused Umahi of arming thugs and cultists in the state against members of the opposition, which according to him, worsened insecurity in the state. But, while reacting to the PDP National Assembly Caucus statement, ALGON and APC described Egwu as a conscienceless man, who has no moral justification to talk of security in the state.

ALGON, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Princes Nkechinyere Iyioku noted: “Rather than commend the efforts of the state governor in tackling security challenges in the state, they resorted in unnecessary and unsubstantiated criticism. It is most regrettable that National Assembly members, who should know better, choose to repeatedly, wantonly and maliciously impugn the integrity of Governor Umahi.

