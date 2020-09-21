APC alleges ‘skewed’ election, rejects results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged foul play in the conduct of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The party, however, called on members to stay calm while party leaders study the results and decide on what next to do. Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, in a statement yesterday, said the party rejected the result, citing alleged strong arm tactics.

“Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated,” Mayaki said in a terse statement, which the party said was only a preliminary reaction.

Mayaki further alleged illicit tampering with results, to shore up PDP numbers and mark down APC’s.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage. They rejected our results and jerked up theirs,” the party further claimed.

According to him, there was arbitrary arrest of local party members, who could have resisted the outrage, while Governor Godwin Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm. “Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage, but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field,” he said.

The party, however, told its members to stay calm, thanking them for their support. It added that party leaders were studying the results and would announce their decision and course of action as soon as possible.

