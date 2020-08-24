rotimi amaechi ameachi
Politics

APC: Ameachi, Sylva resolve political differences

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and his counterpart in the Federal Executive Cabinet, Chief Timipre Sylva Monday stated that they have resolved their political differences.

The duo had been on political loggerheads over who controls the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South region.

While Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State is the leader of APC in his state, Ameachi is said to be the leader of the party in Rivers State.

Speaking, to the media after the closed door meeting with the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, the Transportation Minister said they were at the party to resolve their political differences.

 

He said: “We are here to discuss what affects and concerns us and our states. We have agreed that both of us will work together.”

 

However, in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, he said that the Caretaker Chairman charged them to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC is victorious.
Nabena also said that the Caretaker Chairman also charged them further to work together and lead the party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members and reposition the party, particularly in the South South region.

