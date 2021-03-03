News Top Stories

APC amends constitution to accommodate Caretaker C’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a constitution amendment committee to review its constitution to accommodate ‘Caretaker Committee’. The Caretaker Committee that was set up last year by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after sacking the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not contained in the constitution of the party, as some members had gone to court to challenge its legality.

The eight-member constitution review committee set up by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was inaugurated by the chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. While inaugurating the committee, the chairman, represented by the Secretary, Senator John Akpan- Udoedehe, said this review became necessary so as to enable the party reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party.

“At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, but as a pro-people party, the APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses. “Of course, no constitution is perfect and law itself is not a finished product, but work in-progress. Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect, by filling the lacunas! Therefore, your work is well set-out for you,” he said.

Speaking after their inauguration, chairman of the constitution review committee, Prof. Tahiti Mamman, said: “No doubt, arising from the operation of the constitution of the party and activities of the party for close to a decade now, a lot has happened that the constitution of the party did not envisage, both in the structures and organ of the party, relationship among organs and officers, processes etc. that may require a second look. “Of course, a constitution of a political party like that of a country is both a legal and political instrument.

It can never address all the issues for all times. Much of its success depends on the operators imbibing the spirit of democracy, good faith and a sense of self control. “However, a vibrant constitutional foundation is fundamental for certainty and clarity of power, functions, processes and privileges in the institution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm donates transformer, to host communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

MontegoUpstreamServicesLimited hasdonateda 500KVAtransformertoIgbeku community, the company’s host community in Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. According to the company, the donation was part of its corporatesocial responsibility initiative to give back to the society, especially their host communities. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Mr. Owuze Nwuche, supported by the Head, […]
News

NCDC confirms 148 fresh cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the second day in a row, no new death as a result of the coronavirus was recorded on Thursday, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,116. However, Nigeria’s daily count of recoveries hit a major low with 31 patients discharged in 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new […]
News

Fulani militia kills 7,injure others in Southern Kaduna –Atyap community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) on Friday alleged that Fulani militias have killed 7 persons and injured many others in their community. They said the attack took place at, “Chibwob village of Zangon Kataf LGA in Atyap chiefdom” in the southern part of the state. A statement from the association said, the incident “occurred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica