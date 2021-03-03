APC amends constitution to accommodate Caretaker C’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a constitution amendment committee to review its constitution to accommodate ‘Caretaker Committee’. The Caretaker Committee that was set up last year by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after sacking the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not contained in the constitution of the party, as some members had gone to court to challenge its legality.

The eight-member constitution review committee set up by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was inaugurated by the chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. While inaugurating the committee, the chairman, represented by the Secretary, Senator John Akpan- Udoedehe, said this review became necessary so as to enable the party reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party.

“At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, but as a pro-people party, the APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses. “Of course, no constitution is perfect and law itself is not a finished product, but work in-progress. Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect, by filling the lacunas! Therefore, your work is well set-out for you,” he said.

Speaking after their inauguration, chairman of the constitution review committee, Prof. Tahiti Mamman, said: “No doubt, arising from the operation of the constitution of the party and activities of the party for close to a decade now, a lot has happened that the constitution of the party did not envisage, both in the structures and organ of the party, relationship among organs and officers, processes etc. that may require a second look. “Of course, a constitution of a political party like that of a country is both a legal and political instrument.

It can never address all the issues for all times. Much of its success depends on the operators imbibing the spirit of democracy, good faith and a sense of self control. “However, a vibrant constitutional foundation is fundamental for certainty and clarity of power, functions, processes and privileges in the institution.”

