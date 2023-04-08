APC and its fear-induced rabble rousing against Labour Party

It is gradually unfolding before our eyes on a daily basis the wonderment of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC’s) rabble-rousing dramas in the polity, which pointsclearly to a fact: the fear of the Labour Party. In a space of one week, Nigerians have continued to see chieftains of the supposed ruling party deliberately concocting lies in their failed bid aimed at discrediting the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, whom they had initially dismissed in the build up to the poll. First they came up with the falsehood that the opposition was canvassing for and proposing the formation of an Interim Government.

Recall that the first mention of an idea of an Interim Government came from none other than Governor Nasir el-Rufai in the midst of the failed and abandoned cash swap policy where billions of the taxpayers’ money and the resources have been wasted. That policy, which has continued to subject Nigerians to untold hardships, has since been abandoned by the rudderless outgoing government that has not deemed it fit to be transparent on the issue. The outcry from chieftains of the APC on the non-existing call for the setting up of the interim government contraption smacks off hypocrisy considering the fact that in their desperation for power in 2015; members of this same APC threatened thewhole nation that they will form a parallel Government if their party failed to win the election that year.

Is it not shocking that the same party, now in power, has suddenly become jittery and has been running from pillar to post trying to discredit the Labour Party? We ask “What, exactly is the APC afraid of?” Desperate in their bid as always, the APC planted a mentally unstable man in a plane and claimed the man is a part of the Obidient Movement. Many unsuspecting Nigerianssoon began to chorus the falsehood without investigating the true identity of the man in another APC’s failed bid to label the Obidient Movement as a terrorist group? Of course, it failed. When it failed, they tried to introduce religious sentiment with another fake audio telephone conversation between our irrepressible Presidential Candidate and the highly respected Bishop David Oyedepo.

The question to ask here is which party has tried to divide this country along religious lines? It is the APC? Let us reiterate here that the only party that ran the last election on a same faith ticket was the APC. Their ticket was a Muslim-Muslim one without regard for the other faith.

The APC has been acting like a cry-baby even when the election dispute is still in court in line with the country’s Constitution. The panic in the APC is unprecedented and that is why we ask again, “what is the APC afraid of?” The Labour Party? If INEC claims the Labour Party came 3rd in the last Presidential election, why has the APC seen it as the REAL THREAT to its bid to still power? Surely the APC knows the truth that the Labour Party indeed and in truth, won that election.What is next! •Odesanya LPLagos Publicity Secretary

Like this: Like Loading...