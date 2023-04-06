APC and questions of progressive credentials

It is now exactly one year since our election into the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Having emerged from cycles of internal challenges leading to the dissolution of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC in June 2020 and the appointment of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, which manipulated its existence beyond the initial six months given by the National Executive Committee (NEC), what is the scorecard of the NWC?

Being a privileged member of the NWC and one of the critiques of both the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC and His Excellency Buni’s Caretaker Committee, have we been able to provide leadership to the party to overcome its challenges? What were even the challenges facing the party from the time of Comrade Oshiomhole and His Excellency Buni?

Without going into details, the major challenge facing the party since the time of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC, which was the predecessor to the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC was the problem of making the organs of the party functional. Following the electoral victory of 2015, meetings of NEC and National Caucus were frozen for more than a year as opposed to the quarterly meetings stipulated in the party’s constitution. For two years during the tenure of Comrade Oshiomhole, not more than two NEC and National Caucus meetings were held. In addition, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, which was vested with the responsibility of intervening in all disputes ‘in- all disputes and crisis in the party to ensure its stability’, has not been inaugurated since the emergence of the party in July 2013.

The party’s BoT was also given the constitutional responsibility of holding the properties of the party in trust and ‘act as Arbitrators and Mediators in disputes and ensure the enforcement of discipline in accordance with the Constitution of the Party’. The name of the party’s BoT has been changed to National Advisory Council (NAC) and its functions have been substantially reduced to advisory as the name implies at the March 28, 2022 National Convention. Even with that there is hardly any ongoing discus- sion to constitute the party’s NAC in the last one year. By the provision of Article 13.2B. (i): ‘The National Secretary shall, not later than one month after an elective convention, convene the meeting of the National Advisory Council’.

One year after assuming office, the National Secretary has never proposed any action towards the inauguration of the NAC. So far, there has been only one meeting of the party’s NEC and that was on April 8, 2022.

There was never any meeting of the National Caucus. Instead, meetings of the NWC are held without necessarily ensuring that existing constitutional provisions are respected. In this circumstance, critical functions of the NEC, which include approving the national budget of the party as provided in Article 13.3A (xiv) of the Party’s Constitution is simply ignored.

Further, Article 13.3A (xv) of the party’s constitution directed the NWC to give quarterly financial reports to NEC. Also, Article 13.4(ii) directs the NWC to present reports and Article 13.4(iv) compel the NWC to present financial reports on income and expenditure of the Party.

All these have been ignored. Yet, it is public knowledge that the party has earned billions of Naira in revenue from sales of forms to aspiring contestants for the 2023 general elections. We are yet to, as NWC; declare to any organ of the party how much we inherited from His Excellency Mai Mala-led Caretaker Committee and how much was received as donations and contributions for the 2023 elections. Large-scale expenditures, which include the renovation of the National Secretariat complex are being undertaken without any organ of the party exercising the powers of due diligence.

As a member of the NWC, I can say with- out fear of contradiction, all decisions bor- dering on managing the finances of the party are only being taken by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore.

Most members of NWC are reduced to onlookers or at best rubber stamps. All appeals for ac- countability have fallen on deaf ears. Decision of the NWC to convene a NEC meeting in August last year was simply sabotaged. Once the party’s constitution is no longer the guide for managing the affairs of the party, discretionary decisions of leaders take over.

Consequently, even what gets paid to party officials and organs become acts of benevolence by the National Chairman or anyone he delegates. As a result, something as fundamental as the decision on what proportion of the party’s income is paid to states, local governments and wards is exercised solely by the National Chairman and National Secretary.

Party staff are hired and fired by the National Chairman and Nation- al Secretary without recourse to any organ, including the NWC. Given all these, there are embarrassing reports of party members who served in Screening, Primary and Appeals Commit- tees for the 2023 elections yet to be paid their allowances.

There was also the case of aspiring contestants for party offices during the March 28, 2022 National Convention who voluntarily stepped down in the spirit of facilitating consensus and therefore entitled for refunds of the cost of their nomination forms who are yet to be paid.

Now, with the 2023 general elections over and our party emerged victorious in the presidential, 15 state governorship and majority positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly, we are faced with the big challenge of regulating the contest for the emergence of leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

With organs not meeting, it can be predicted that the contest will be driven by individual aspirations by aspiring Senators-elect and House of Representative members-elect.

Given that we already have two Muslims occupying the highest positions of President and Vice President, any attempt to allow another Muslim to aspire for the position of Senate President, who is the number three highest ranking officer in government will be insensitive, injurious to the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country and damage the electoral viability of our party. To avert this, and as a party envisioned to be progressive will require activation of wider consultative process and negotiations using our constitutional structures, especially the NEC so that decisions taken will be binding on all members, including the aspiring candidates.

Being a progressive party specifically requires dynamism, actions, and improvements on how things are managed. Dynamism will require acknowledgement of the realities facing us as a nation and as a party vested with the responsibility of providing leaders for the country for another four years, based on which we are able to initiate proposals.

One of such realities is the existing ethnic and religious tension in the country. Our proposals should seek to improve on previous experiences of leadership formation during the 9th and 10th Assembly. With regards to contests for positions in the 10th National Assembly, at the minimum we should seek to improve on the experiences of 2019, which effectively regulated the conduct of Senators-elect and House of Representative members-elect ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

It is to the credit of the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC that any possible rebellion by members of the 9th Assembly was blocked, unlike what happened in the case of the 8th Assembly in 2015. All the indications are there now that no attempt is being made to regulate the emergence of leaders for the 10th Na- tional Assembly with a high possibility for the emergence of self-centred leadership in the 10th Assembly, which should be averted.

As a member of the NWC, I want to publicly register my objection to the seeming inability of our NWC to activate the process of convening meetings of NEC to appropriately take decisions and regulate the emergence of the 10th National Assembly’s leadership.

