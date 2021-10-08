APC and struggle for a new Nigeria

On October 1, 2021, Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast, acknowledged that: “The past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria. Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period.” The country has been caught by secessionist agitations of Nnamdi Kanu’s group in the South-East and Sunday Igboho in the South-West.

Specifically, agitation by Nnamdi Kanu’s group has resulted in rebellion against the Nigerian state, resulting in attacks on police stations and killings of security personnel and other functionaries of government as well as destruction of government structures. Compounded by ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, these secessionist agitations have threatened the unity of Nigeria.

With incidences of banditry in the North-West and North- Central producing more cases of kidnappings and abductions of citizens, including schoolchildren, capacity of Nigerian security agencies to prevent and arrest criminal activities of rebellious groups in all parts of the country are legitimate concerns of all Nigerians.

There is also the challenge of preventing or managing conflicts arising from activities of herdsmen, which have provoked all manner of conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and other citizens, especially farmers, across every part of the country. Criminal activities associated with herdsmen also increased incidences of banditry, kidnappings and abductions of citizens. The narrative around this, promoted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters, is that challenges of insecurity facing the country are a confirmation that President Buhari and APC have failed Nigerians. Citing campaign promises of APC in 2015, undertaking to end insecurity, fight corruption and build the economy, problems of insecurity in the country are being used to mobilise Nigerians against the APC and President Buhari. Part of the politics is also aimed at mobilising support for opposition politicians ahead of 2023 elections.

Divisive politics of ethnicity and religion have been important elements of the campaigns. Consequently, there appears to be some disconnect between politics and the need to unite Nigerians to work together to address the nation’s security challenges. Opposition politicians and their supporters are unreceptive to efforts to mobilise Nigerians to forge strong unity towards ending insecurity in the country. It is therefore a good mark of leadership, notwithstanding the desperate grandstanding politics for 2023 by PDP and its supporters for President Buhari to acknowledge that Nigeria is passing through a period of momentous challenges.

No doubt President Buhari is not in denial of Nigeria’s security challenges. Acknowledging the challenges is indicative of the commitment of President Buhari and by extension APC leaders to end the problem of insecurity facing the country. Recalling that APC was officially registered as political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 31, 2013, with the slogan CHANGE, specifically, Section Three of the APC manifesto undertook ‘to institute radical reform of the Nigerian Government based on Good Governance precepts – transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility, the rule of law, human rights, civil and political liberties.

We must install a government whose leaders are responsive to the needs of Nigerian citizens and deliver effective and efficient services to citizens equitably in all the three branches of our governance realm – the executive, judiciary and the legislature. We cannot achieve these reforms without strengthening our public institutions and away from the “Strong Man” model, which has devastated our economy and institutions.’

Since 2015, under the leadership of President Buhari, the APC controlled Federal Government has rolled out several initiatives to deliver on its campaign promises targeted at strengthening Nigeria’s public service institutions. Quite some significant progress has been achieved.

A major gap being exploited by the opposition against the APC and the Federal Government is that official communication both from the APC and the Federal Government are passive and reactive. Efforts to engage Nigerians to secure citizens’ ownership of policy initiatives are quite low.

Consequently, political opposition in the country is succeeding to take good advantage of this reality to unfairly portray both the APC and President Buhari in bad light. Partly because of the domineering influence of the negative publicity by opposition politicians against the APC, unfortunate activities of armed bandits, insurgents and criminal elements in the country are mischievously being presented as confirmation of failure of APC-led Federal Government.

False narratives against APC and President Buhari are being promoted, suggesting that criminal activities of bandits only started when APC took control of the Federal Government in 2015. In addition, APC is being alleged to have failed in ending Boko Haram insurgency. Any objective analyst would recall that activities of Boko Haram insurgents as at 2015, apart from controlling most parts of the North-East, have spread to parts of North-West and North-Central, notably, Kano, Kaduna, FCT, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa. In both the North-West and North-Central, problems of cattle rustling were rampant.

Kidnapping was also there in many parts of the South-South and South-East. To worsen matters, there was the 2014 corruption case of $2.1 billion meant for arms procurement, which was diverted by PDP led administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

It is true that the problem of cattle rustling in the North- West and North-Central has graduated to banditry and it is assuming a war situation. However, it should be also recognised that the fight against Boko Haram has made significant progress.

Unlike before 2015 when most parts of the North-East was under the control of insurgents, this is no longer the case. No doubt both in the case of fighting banditry and Boko Haram, there are challenges, which the APC-led government of President Buhari is responding to. Any comparative assessment of APC and PDP management of Nigeria’s security challenges, which failed to recognise these realities, is only being dishonest. Dishonest mind-set is responsible for why all initiatives of the APC Federal Government are being dismissed based on false narrative.

Nigerians must pose the question, if APC and President Buhari have failed, as is being claimed, what is the political opposition specifically proposing as solutions to the problems of insecurity? Or, if as now PDP is claiming that during their 16-year tenure recorded significant milestones, what were the details? Both the APC and the Federal Government need to evolve a new strategy of problem-solving communication in the country. Part of the objective should be to facilitate partnership to communicate activities of the party, government through engagement with major national players – non-governmental actors, civil society, labour, traditional and religious leaders, women, youths, persons with disability, etc.

The goal of partnership is to generate public awareness around initiatives of governments, especially the Federal Government. There should be regular consultations to engage Nigerians aimed at reviewing progress being made to address national challenges. In the context of consultative activities with major national players, initiatives to rebuild re-orient organisations of civil society and labour movement can be developed based on a strategy to ensure that civil society and labour leaders, for instance, directly supervise and coordinate initiatives. Refining the politics of these organisations to be value-driven should also be the goal. A situation where both civil society and labour activities are oriented as opposition politics founded on falsehood can only be exploitative against the majority of Nigerians, including the working people.

Effective engagements with citizens through their organisations and their leaders will help build trust and endear the party, which can support processes of membership recruitment for the party. Part of the task of reviewing progress in addressing national challenges would also be to ensure that the current strategy of excessive politicisation of insecurity by the PDP and their supporters is stopped. At the same time, appropriate steps can be taken to ensure that Nigerians appreciate all the unprecedented investments in military hardware: dozens of new aircraft, ships, battle tanks and others being procured and deployed in the fight against insecurity in the country by the APC-led Federal Government. Initiatives under the new Police Act to provide Community Policing can be similarly appreciated by Nigerians, as well as establishment of the Police Trust Fund to finance training, logistics and welfare of Nigeria Police and investment in technology-aided policing of land and maritime environments.

Lukman, who writes from Abuja, is the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum and his position does not represent the view of any APC governor or the Forum

