APC apologises to Supreme Court Justices

Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologised to the Justices of the Supreme Court over allegations of reckless statement made against the court by the party. The governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Planning, Mai Mala Buni made the apology on behalf of the party.

 

The Supreme Court had accused APC of making reckless statement about the Justices of the Court. On the strength of APC’s allegations against the Supreme Court Judges, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Buni to resign as the governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Committee.

 

However, reacting to the Supreme Court allegations, Buni said, “It has come to my knowledge that an allegation was made against some Supreme court judges claiming that there was a meeting between their Lordships with the PDP to subvert the cause of Justice in the case of the Imo North Senatorial election.

 

“l want to make my position abundantly clear and in an unambiguous terms that, l Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had, at no time personally said, written nor directed anyone to write on my behalf or the party to allege or claim that their Lordships met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter.

 

“l must say l am conscious of the positions their Lordships occupy, and would not be a party or be associated to such reckless statements against their Lordships.

 

“As Leader of APC, l am saddened by such weighty allegation said to be emanating from our party, obviously without my consent. On behalf of every member of the party, we distance ourselves from this allegation and sincerely regret the injury and hard feelings this might have caused their Lordships. “The party will do the needful to uncover those behind such accusation.”

