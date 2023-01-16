News

APC apologises to Uzodimma for insult by aggrieved leaders

Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has tendered an unreserved apology to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, over alleged insults and constant verbal attacks on him by some aggrieved leaders of the party in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, the party’s Secretary, Hon Robert Ngwu, berated some leaders of the party for blaming the governor for their misfortune.

He said the aggrieved leaders among whom is a  former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, as well as a former Enugu Governor, Sullivan Chime, should blame themselves for their woes.

 

Ngwu said the APC leaders, who recently stayed away from the party’s presidential rally in Enugu over some grievances, should be sanctioned for double dealing and anti-party activities.

The statement reads in part; “Ordinarily, the APC Enugu state would have ignored the disgruntled leaders, but for their continuous vainglorious bandying of the name of Sen Hope Uzodimma, a dedicated party leader in the zone who has been making sacrificial efforts to grow the party in the zone.

 

