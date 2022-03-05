APC appoints Nwosu, Okorocha’s men into convention sub-c’tte

News

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed a former governorship candidate, Mr. Uche Nwosu, as well as other members of the Imo State chapter of the ruling party loyal to former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, into its National Convention Sub-Committees.

Specifically, Nwosu was appointed member of the Screening Committee.

Other loyalists of the former governor, who made the list, are:  Hon Sunny Chiadi, Barrister Ijeoma Igboamusi, Bar Okey Anyikwa, Bar Nnanna Okoro Hon Faisal Lawal, Bar Steve Asimobi, among others.

Governors Hope Uzodinma, and Dave Umahi of Imo and Ebonyi states respectively, are to serve as Chairmen of Screening Appeal, and Venue/Decoration Committees, respectively.

Also in the APC Sub-Committee are Senator Andy Uba, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), former Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Police, Shuaibu Gambo, Audie Mohammed, among others.

 

