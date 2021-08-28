News

APC appoints Senator Izunaso to head Anambra reconciliation committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Senator Osita Izunaso as Chairman of Reconciliation and Special Duties for Anambra State governorship election. The Chairman of APC National Campaign Council for the election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who made the appointment, said that Senator Izunaso was chosen for the task as a result of his uncommon vast depth in political administration and, great human relation and rich connections in the South East and across Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma said during the inauguration of sub committees for the Anambra State governorship campaign that he was optimistic that the Reconciliatory and Special Duties Committee would bring all the critical stakeholders together. He charged the committee to mobilize other notable indigenes of Anambra State effectively for a smooth, grand success for APC in the gubernatorial election.

The governor also announced Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as the Deputy Chairman National campaign council and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State as Chairman of Special Interventions Committee. Others are chairman of Finance Committee, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Chairman of Security Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Chairman of Election Monitoring Committee, Chief Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Petroleum; Chairman of Strategy Committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike and Chief Paul Chukwuma as Director General.

