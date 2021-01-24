APC backs Akeredolu on ultimatum to herdmen       

Metro & Crime

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State Sunday backed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the ultimatum given to unauthorized herdsmen to quit the forest reserves in the state.
The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro said the APC in the state supported Akeredolu on his decision to ban all unauthorized persons from the state’s forest based on the security situation in the state.
Otaloro, in an interview with reporters, said the governor’s decision was the result of serious and troubling cases of kidnappings and killings in the state.
His words: “Not too long ago, a first class traditional ruler was killed. You know these people just came in from nowhere and started shooting. It has been something that the state doesn’t have to condole any longer. So the governor was right in that decision.”
The APC explained that the order was not targeted at anybody or group of people in particular but to killer herdsmen.
He noted that those been directed to leave the state forest were unauthorised people in the forest.

