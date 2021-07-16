News

APC backs suspension of Lai Mohammed’s loyalists

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the suspension 11 members of the Kwara State chapter of the party for taking the party and state chairman, Abdullahi Abubakar to court. The members are said to be loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The group had opposed the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, plunging the APC into to leadership crisis after two factions emerged. One faction is loyal to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq and the other to Mohammed.

The minister’s loyalists had headed for court demanding Abubakar’s removal contrary to the directive of National Executive Committee. The suspension letter dated February 5, 2021 signed by the APC National Secretary, Caretaker/ Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, was addressed to Abubakar. According to the letter, those suspended are Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.

The letter read in part: “After due consideration of the decision, the members of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee found the decision meritorious on the grounds that the members who instituted the suit against the party had flouted the directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of 25th June 2020, wherein the NEC resolved that no member of the party should institute any action in court and to withdraw all pending cases in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.”

Our Reporters

