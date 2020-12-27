APC: Bagudu, Dogora progressives’ pride

News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogora as the prides of the progressive government.

 

APC stated this in celebration of Bagudu’s 59th birthday and Dogora’s 53rd birthday respectively.

 

The party, in a statement    from the Secretary Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe called on all lovers of Nigeria and true patriots to emulate the progressive traits of Bagudu and Dogora.

 

Udoedehe said: “In the governance of Kebbi State and contributions to the growth of the APC and the PGF he leads, Governor Bagudu has displayed uncommon vision and participatory leadership which has positively impacted on the human capital development of the state and strengthened the party and PGF, in line with its progressive ideals.

 

“In his exemplary private and public dealings, the APC is proud to identify with Dogara who has shown himself as a patriotic and grassroots politician. Dogara has constantly displayed time-honoured attributes of decency, transparency, hard work, integrity and a people-centric posture.

 

“Undoubtedly, Dogara’s recent return to the APC is a major signpost that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is achieving its core mandate to reposition the party, address grievances and achieve true reconciliations across party ranks.

 

“While the APC family prays for Bagudu and Dogara’s good health and wisdom to undertake their public and private endevours, we are assured that they will be always ready to carry out their assignments to reposition and strengthen our great party.”

