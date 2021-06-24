APC: Bagudu, Fayemi, others seek tenure extension for Caretaker C’ttee

Two days to the expiration of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, some governors have started lobbying for the extension of their tenure. The governors made up of the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, met with Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the National Secretariat of the party yesterday. According to a source, the meeting which held closed door for two hours, also centred on the need to extend the Caretaker’s Committee tenure arose from the fact that they cannot sign any document on Anambra state governorship election without having their tenure extended officially.

