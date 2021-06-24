News

APC: Bagudu, Fayemi, others seek tenure extension for Caretaker C’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Two days to the expiration of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, some governors have started lobbying for the extension of their tenure. The governors made up of the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, met with Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, at the National Secretariat of the party yesterday. According to a source, the meeting which held closed door for two hours, also centred on the need to extend the Caretaker’s Committee tenure arose from the fact that they cannot sign any document on Anambra state governorship election without having their tenure extended officially.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria to attain 70% broadband penetration by 2025 –NCC

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has projected that it would take broadband penetration to 70 per cent for at least 90 percent of the population in Nigeria by 2025. Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this yesterday, during a virtual interaction with media chiefs in Abuja, said the projection was in line with […]
News Top Stories

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 officers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, which is aimed at fortifying the Force. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1. Presided over by […]
News

Innoson boss celebrates 60th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The CEO of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma(OFR) and the manufacturer of Nigeria’s only indigenous car, yesterday celebrated his 60th birthday, in Nnewi, the manufacturing city of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.   Speaking with newsmen during the event, Chief Chukwuma, thanked God for his favours and for giving him the grace to reach the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica