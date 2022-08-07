APC battles the odds over same faith ticket

As the September date for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to lift the ban on electioneering draws nearer , indications have emerged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is battling the odds to sell its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

That is even as the major opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) is digging in to profit maximally from the current situation in the land.

Sources knowledgeable with happenings in the nation’s political landscape said that the APC is uncomfortable.

Competent sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on conditions of anonymity, said that their presidential candidate has a lot of baggage; the same fate ticket has not gone down well with a lot of people. Instead of campaigning or putting finishing touches to their campaign council, they are busy explaining why they did what they did (same fate ticket).

One of our sources, who gave an analysis of how things are said: “The PDP knows that if Wike goes, it will affect them. That is why they are doing everything to ensure that they are sending emissaries to Wike in order to keep him and work for the party.

“Edo is technically in with the governor being PDP. Delta is where the Vice presidential candidate comes from. That is why Rivers must not go no matter what. Luckily, Bayelsa is PDP. South East likely to go with Obi and Atiku likely to win sizable votes from the North. Some people going in to the PDP are because of Atiku. South West not decided.

On APC, the source continued: “The handlers of the APC presidential candidate have not done well with what ComSam Omatseye wrote in his column last week.

“While this is going on, PDP is working behind the scene, to ensure that the South South does not escape. Wike is an important factor in this. The South West will do well to some extent.

“All sides are neither sure nor comfortable as 2019. By now, South West was ready for APC, PDP was sure of the South East. That is why Wike has become the beautiful bride and both parties is sending everyone who matters to him, to appease him to remain within the party, ensuring it reaps maximally.

“APC is very uncomfortable with the growing anger in the land. What will they campaign on? The score card of President Buhari, insecurity in the land, free fall of the Naira, prostrate economy have damaged irretrievably whatever he claims to have achieved. What will they campaign with. It is extremely dangerous.”

This is what the opposition PDP is planning to explore to the maximum.

Another source said: “There is rebounding in PDP following the internal reconciliation. They believe APC is now vulnerable with the Muslim – Muslim ticket as well as the general anger in the land against the ruling party.

“In the days ahead, the campaign will get messier.

“PDP seems to be getting it right as they do not tackle Obi by staying out of the ‘fight’ Also, the recent appointments of the campaign spokespersons, Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala, who have conducted themselves with decorum by dwelling on issues. But the same cannot be said of APC which has wounded itself.

“One thing is sure. The APC campaign is yet to fully get off the ground. They are not getting it right. They will just hand over power to their opponent on a platter.”

