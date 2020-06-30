APC begins aggrieved members’ reconciliation

The Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is embarking on immediate reconciliatory processes among aggrieved members of the party at all levels.

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, also said that Nigerians still believe in the ruling party for a prosperous future.

Buni, who spoke yesterday at the swearing-in of the committee members at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, described the crisis affecting the party in the last few months as internal disagreements which were common in all political associations.

“What happened to us as a party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political party like APC; internal disagreements are common in all political parties, so ours is not an exception.

“It is time for this committee, therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels.

“It is our belief that the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great party.

“To achieve this, I urge all party members to heed to the appeal by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the interest of our great-party,” he said.

According to him, change is inevitable and disagreement on issues and concepts are integral part of human and institutional relationship.

“As a political party built on strong ideology and parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences.

“The outcomes of changes that evolve in our party politics must be decided by us.

“As the interim managers and leaders of our party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the party,” he said. He said that the committee’s actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

“From now onward, we will concentrate on medium and long term development of our strategies and internal organisation to support our public standing as well as our chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

“This is the time for us to focus with determination to create adaptive institutional capacity to weather the current divisions in our party,” Buni said.

He called on the party leaders and members to put their grievances behind them and strengthen themselves for all current and future challenges.

“We will not be here today repositioning our party if not for the timely intervention of our indefatigable leader, the President and members of the NEC.

“We are totally grateful to the President and the NEC members for this wisdom that brought the impasses to an end,” he said.

The immediate past acting National Chairman of the party, Mr. Victor Giadom, assured that with calibre of people in the committee, it was certain that it would pilot the affairs of the party into the National Convention.

Giadom, who handed over to Buni, also called on immediate past members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to learn from their mistakes and join hand with the caretaker committee to strengthen the party.

The ceremony was performed by APC Deputy Director, Legal Department, Mr. Dare Oketade, who read the oath of office to the committee members.

Members of the caretaker committee and extraordinary convention plan ning committee headed by Buni included Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun (South-West), Governor Sani Bello of Niger (North- Central), Senator Ken Nnamani (South-East), Mr. David Lyon (South-South), Mr. Abba Ari (North-West), Prof. Tahir Mamman (North-East) and Mr. Ismail Ahmed – youth leader.

Others are Ms Stella Okorete – Women Representative, Dr. James Lalu – representing physically challenged, Senator Abubakar Yusuf – Senate representative, Rep. Akinyemi Olaide – House of Reps and Senator Akpan Udoedehe as Committee Secretary.

